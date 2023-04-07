EA Sports release Trophy Titans Team 1 in FIFA 23 with boosted versions of Zidane and Yaya Toure

The Trophy Titans promo has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with an incredible roster of legendary players, including Yaya Toure and Zinedine Zidane. The event provides special versions of certain cards related to some of the most accomplished footballers in history. The inclusion celebrates their illustrious careers on the pitch.

The first team in this new promo consists of both Icons and FUT Heroes, commemorating specific trophies or titles that they won during their playing days. With the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure being extremely decorated and winning multiple accolades, their inclusion on the event roster comes as no surprise.

Zidane and Yaya Toure spearhead an incredible lineup of legends in Trophy Titans Team 1 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Items that are included on the FIFA 23 roster as Icons and Heroes are associated with legends of football who have won the admiration of global audiences with their performances over time. They have had storied careers replete with success and silverware. However, the players introduced as Trophy Titans stand out amongst their peers as serial winners who reached remarkable highs all with their respective teams.

Zinedine Zidane is no stranger to success. The French maestro is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers to ever grace the sport, and his winning ways carried over to his managerial career with Real Madrid. Similarly, Yaya Toure was a vital part of the FC Barcelona and Manchester City lineups that won multiple trophies and dominated the Premier League.

These are the players included in Trophy Titans Team 1

These legendary footballers have received special boosted versions:

Zinedine Zidane: 97

Alessandro Del Piero: 95 and 88

Fernando Torres: 94 and 86

Denis Bergkamp: 94

Iker Casillas: 93

Philipp Lahm: 93 and 92

Miroslav Klose: 93

Rio Ferdinand: 92

Roberto Carlos: 92

Michael Essien: 91

Lucio: 91

Yaya Toure: 90

Freddie Ljungberg: 89

Landon Donovan: 89

Some Icons have received two versions, with one being significantly superior to the other. The lower-tier item is marked with a V over their rating to differentiate them from the better variants in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Which are the best players in Team 1 of Trophy Titans in FIFA 23?

As the headlining cards of the promo, Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure are two of the most overpowered and desirable cards in this lineup. However, every player on the list is viable in the current meta. Icons and Heroes are some of the most coveted items in FIFA 23 due to their in-game abilities, and the aforementioned players' boosted variants certainly don't disappoint.

Other than Zidane and Toure, Lucio, Rio Ferdinand, and Roberto Carlos stand out and will be extremely impressive in their respective positions.

