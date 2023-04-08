5 best FIFA 23 players in Trophy Titans Team 1

The Trophy Titans promo is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring boosted versions of some of the most accomplished players in the history of football. With both Icons and FUT Heroes being included on the roster, this is potentially the most overpowered lineup released so far in the game.

However, these cards also come with a hefty price tag. Their ability on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 is reflected in their monetary value, and gamers will be eager to learn which players are worth investing their FUT assets in. With so many legendary players up for grabs, fans will be spoilt for choice when it comes to upgrading their squads.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered Trophy Titans in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Zinedine Zidane

As the headlining card of the promo, Zidane is also the most overpowered and expensive item on this list. The French maestro is regarded as one of the best playmakers ever, and his virtual depiction does justice to his reputation. He already possesses a World Cup Icon item in FIFA 23, and his Trophy Titans variant is far superior to his other cards in all aspects.

Every version of Zidane is already effective as a box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of the game. Not only does he have extremely impressive shooting, passing, and dribbling stats, but he also has decent pace and defending abilities, as well as a strong in-game physique. These attributes, along with his 5-star skill moves and 5-star weak foot, make him the complete midfield package in FUT.

2) Yaya Toure

Similar to Zidane, Yaya Toure is notorious for being extremely overpowered in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He is a new addition to the FUT Hero roster and has already taken the game by storm with his domineering physical presence and impressive all-round stats. His latest Trophy Titans card is even better than his World Cup Hero variant, which was arguably the best defensive midfielder in FUT.

The former FC Barcelona and Manchester City superstar won it all with these two clubs, dominating every competition he participated in. His knack for winning trophies at club level has earned him a spot on this roster, as well as a significant boost over his previous iterations.

3) Lucio

Lucio is also a new addition to the FUT Hero roster, and the Brazilian defender is already an elite-tier center-back in Ultimate Team due to his incredible attributes. His base item and World Cup Hero version are both amazing in defense, with rapid pace, dominant defensive skills, and brute strength.

The Trophy Titans version of Lucio is similar to his World Cup variant, being a Bundesliga card representing his time with Bayern Munich. With 85 pace, 94 defending, and 91 physicality, this special item justifies his 2.8 million coin price point in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

4) Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero has been a mainstay on the FUT Icon roster since its inception. The Italian legend possesses the traits and attributes needed to be viable on the virtual pitch. Not only does he have excellent dribbling, shooting, and passing stats, but he also has a 5-star weak foot. However, his Trophy Titans version elevates his abilities to a whole new level with an additional 5-star skill move upgrade.

The former Serie A superstar won it all during his time with Juventus, and his storied career makes him the perfect candidate for the current promo. Along with the boost to his skill moves, Del Piero has also received a +2 upgrade over his Prime variant, making him an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

5) Rio Ferdinand

Similar to Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand has a reputation for being overpowered in FIFA. The former Manchester United center-back has the pace, defending, and physical attributes to dominate any attacker on the virtual pitch, similar to his real-world style of play.

As a mainstay in the Manchester United lineup during their glory days, Rio enjoyed massive success in every competition they participated in. He has won the Premier League multiple times, as well as the coveted Champions League title. His 92-rated Trophy Titans version is an improvement over his 90-rated prime card, making him an incredible defensive option for FUT squads in FIFA 23.

