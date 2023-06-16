EA Sports releases Shapeshifters Team 1 in FIFA 23, Pele and Van Dijk headline the promo

With Team of the Season now being a thing of the past, EA Sports has released the Shapeshifters promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This roster features the likes of Pele and Virgil van Dijk. Since this lineup consists of both regular players and Icons, it is the most overpowered batch of special items released so far during the course of FIFA 23's game cycle.

The Shapeshifters roster features footballers who have been deployed in positions completely outside of their usual roles. Moreover, some Icons have also received two separate versions in varying positions. That adds to the unique appeal of this event in FIFA 23, especially with names like Van Dijk and Pele spearheading the squad.

Pele and Virgil van Dijk have received incredible special versions in FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 1

With his latest Shapeshifters card, the late Brazilian legend Pele has now officially become Ultimate Team's highest-rated player. Originally capable of playing in central roles, this special 99-rated card can be deployed on the left flank, adding to his versatility and in-game appeal.

Similarly, Virgil van Dijk already possesses an overpowered Team of the Year card in Ultimate Team. However, his Shapeshifters variant is a central defensive-midfielder, unlike his other special center-back iterations.

Which players are included in FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 1?

#FIFA23 A whole new dimension of footballers 🟢 #Shapeshifters return to #FUT with:- Remixed ICON & Twin (♊︎) ICONs- Premium Chemistry for select Special Player Items- Tons of player offerings with abilities turned uʍop ǝpısdnFind out more: x.ea.com/76857 A whole new dimension of footballers 🟢💗#Shapeshifters return to #FUT with:- Remixed ICON & Twin (♊︎) ICONs- Premium Chemistry for select Special Player Items 👑- Tons of player offerings with abilities turned uʍop ǝpısdnFind out more: x.ea.com/76857#FIFA23 https://t.co/hpJXJNMOFn

These are the various Icons that are part of the lineup:

Pele (LW): 99

Robin Van Persie (CAM): 96

Robin Van Persie (RW): 96

Socrates (CM): 95

Frank Rijkaard (ST): 95

Fernando Hiero (RB): 92

Fernando Hiero (LB): 92

Meanwhile, these active footballers have also made the roster:

Virgil van Dijk (CDM): 98

Bruno Fernandes (LW): 97

Antonio Rudiger (ST): 96

Memphis Depay (CM): 96

Riyad Mahrez (ST): 95

Sheraldo Becker (CB): 94 (Premium)

Karl Toko Ekambi (LB): 92 (Premium)

Edson Alvarez (CAM): 91

The Premium Shapeshifters cards are special, as they provide additional chemistry boosts in Ultimate Team. These items are similar to FUT Heroes, as they are always on full chemistry themselves and provide double chem points to players from the same league.

Who are the best players in this lineup?

#fifa23 #shapeshifters Saying this with confidence, best promo team of the yearinteresting iconsweird but good positionsWF/SM changesWhat do you think? Saying this with confidence, best promo team of the year🔥👉 interesting icons👉 weird but good positions 👉 WF/SM changesWhat do you think?#fifa23 #shapeshifters https://t.co/AcfYqESRp2

As the highest-rated players on the roster, Pele and Van Dijk are undoubtedly the most overpowered and sought-after cards in Shapeshifters Team 1. While the former is the first 99-rated card in this game, the latter is renowned for his defensive prowess in FIFA 23's current meta and will prove to be an excellent midfield option.

The likes of Socrates, Bruno Fernandes, and Riyad Mahrez also stand out due to their high overall ratings as well as impressive attributes.

