When will EA Sports FC release? New leak hints at earlier launch

With the legendary partnership between FIFA and EA Sports coming to an end with FIFA 23, gamers are more excited than ever for the rebranded EA Sports FC series. Little is known about the brand-new franchise, but recent leaks and rumors on social media have hinted at possible release dates for the new game, much to the excitement of fans around the globe.

The past few weeks have featured multiple leaks containing potential information about EA Sports FC. However, this has mostly targeted gameplay features and changes to Ultimate Team, with no details regarding the release dates of the upcoming title. Fortunately for fans, the latest rumors have provided insight into the potential arrival dates.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

EA Sports FC is rumored to be released in September 2023

With EA Sports taking the initiative to try and deliver the most authentic and immersive football experience to gamers around the globe, the future of sports simulation is definitely promising. Despite no longer continuing their long-standing partnership with FIFA, the developer will undoubtedly strive to create the best possible games for the community with their rebranded EA Sports FC franchise.

When will EA Sports FC be released?

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



Early/Ultimate edition 22/09/23

Standard edition 29/09/23 This should be the EA SPORTS FC 24 release datesEarly/Ultimate edition 22/09/23Standard edition 29/09/23 This should be the EA SPORTS FC 24 release dates 🔥Early/Ultimate edition 22/09/23 ✅Standard edition 29/09/23 ✅

Social media has been replete with developments and information regarding the upcoming title in the past few days, with more details than ever before leaked to the public. Based on a Tweet by FUT Arcade, the game will be released on the following dates:

Early Access/Ultimate Edition: 22 September 2023

Standard Edition: 29 September 2023

If these rumors prove to be true, the release date for the new games will be rather similar to the regular pattern followed by its predecessors, despite being a few days earlier than usual. It would mean that previous leaks that hinted at the game arriving in August will be rendered false.

Like past FIFA titles, the game will have two distinct versions. The Standard Edition will contain the game and will be available worldwide on the official release date, but the Ultimate Edition will be available a week in advance and will consist of multiple perks and benefits.

What new features can we expect in EA Sports FC?

With such a massive overhaul to the franchise in general, gamers can expect major changes to various game modes, especially Ultimate Team. It is the most popular and lucrative game mode in the history of the series, and leaks have hinted at incredible new features, including the addition of women to the UT. Legends like Bobby Charlton have also been leaked as inclusions in the Icon roster.

