With the iconic partnership between EA Sports and FIFA coming to an end, the hype surrounding the brand-new EA Sports FC title is higher than ever. The game will replace FIFA 23 as the latest installment in the rebranded series, and social media leaks have already generated several rumors to circulate amongst the community.

Based on the latest rumor by FUT23News on Twitter, both men and women will be able to play in the same team in EA Sports FC Ultimate Team. The addition of women players to Ultimate Team was leaked earlier, but this new information is certainly groundbreaking. If leaks are to be believed, this could be the first time in the history of the series that both male and female players compete together on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT23News.

Women could share the pitch with men in the upcoming EA Sports FC game

The female side of the beautiful game has achieved some much-deserved attention and recognition in recent years. With national teams from around the globe doing excellent work by bringing exposure to their abilities, these changes have also been depicted in the virtual world.

EA Sports has remained faithful to its goal of providing gamers with an authentic portrayal of the sport, including several game modes showcasing women's football in FIFA 23. Chelsea superstar Sam Kerr is also featured as the cover star for the game alongside Kylian Mbappe. However, the rumored inclusion of women in Ultimate Team will be a first in the series with the arrival of EA Sports FC.

Ultimate Team squads can feature both male and female athletes in EA Sports FC

If social media leaks and rumors are to be believed, the upcoming game will consist of some of the most innovative and revolutionary changes in the history of sports simulation. The inclusion of both male and female professional athletes on the same team is unheard of, even on the virtual pitch.

However, EA Sports has proven to be an innovator and trailblazer in sports video games. The success of the FIFA franchise and the lucrative nature of Ultimate Team is owed entirely to their implementation of new and exciting features every year, and EA Sports FC is gearing up to be no different.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior being able to share the pitch with Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas, gamers will undoubtedly be looking forward to trying these new changes out once the game releases.

