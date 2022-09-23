EA releases the 10 best FIFA 23 women footballers' cards as Barcelona star Putellas beats Chelsea's Kerr

EA has released the top 10 list of FIFA 23 women's footballer cards and headliner Same Kerr of Chelsea has been out-rated by Barcelona star midfielder, Alexia Putellas.

With the first game in the franchise to feature women's domestic leagues, the last game under the FIFA banner is gearing up to be quite the spectacle — especially with added quirks such as Ted Lasso being added to the title. With Barclays Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema being fully licensed for FIFA 23, players will have more options to choose from in women's football.

FIFA 23 will have some interesting new features in-game such as Hypermotion 2, Power Shots, and new mechanics in the Career Mode which seek to enhance realism. As the release date creeps closer, let's take a look at the top 10 women footballers in the game.

Top 10 women footballers' ratings in FIFA 23

With women's clubs available for the first time in the franchise, these ratings are freshly minted and cannot be used to talk about upgrades.

Vivanne Miedema 89

Christiane Endler 89

Caroline Graham Hansen 90

Alex Morgan 90

Lucy Bronze 90

Ada Hgerberg 91

Wendie Renard 91

Sam Kerr 91

Alexia Putellas 92

With a whopping rating of 92, Putellas is ahead of the competition with a solid one-point average. The 92-rated Barcelona center-midfielder has the highest in-game rating for a player when compared to even men's football ratings. The highest-rated men in the game this year are Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Kevin de Bruyne — all of whom have 91-rated player cards.

Sam Kerr is the headliner for FIFA 23 along with Frenchman Mbappe, and both of them share a 91-rated card. The Chelsea striker is highly agile with some good stats across the board.

Keen-eyed fans might have noticed that the player cards for the women are slightly different than the men's. While the in-depth stats such as acceleration, sprint speed, weak foot, and other features of the like seem to be similar, the main stats on the card appear to be different. Whatever the case, Putellas and Kerr will be top choices in the women's teams.

Instead of pace, dribbling, shooting, passing, and other ratings, we have agility, crossing, finishing, heading accuracy, reactions, and stamina as the main stats. If there is a glitch, FIFA is yet to fix it. It should also be noted that the player cards in themselves appear to have not been released.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA

Here's everything new coming to gameplay in



HyperMotion2

Women's Club Football

Attacking

Defending

Goalkeeping

Skill Moves



Watch the full gameplay trailer: You're in for a treatHere's everything new coming to gameplay in #FIFA23 HyperMotion2Women's Club FootballAttackingDefendingGoalkeepingSkill MovesWatch the full gameplay trailer: youtu.be/xu0jf2LwafY You're in for a treat 🍬Here's everything new coming to gameplay in #FIFA23:🔎 HyperMotion2🔎 Women's Club Football🔎 Attacking🔎 Defending🔎 Goalkeeping🔎 Skill MovesWatch the full gameplay trailer: youtu.be/xu0jf2LwafY https://t.co/23jb88ZRiL

FIFA 23 will be released on September 30, with Ultimate Edition owners getting access three days early. The newly added women's teams and leagues will be playable across game modes such as Kick Off, Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Online Friendlies, and Tournament modes.

