How to play as Ted Lasso in FIFA 23 and manage AFC Richmond?

The famous Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, which is based around the beautiful game, has officially been included in the upcoming FIFA 23 game.

EA has announced that not only is Lasso a playable manager in-game, players can also expect to play as AFC Richmond in their authentically recreated home ground.

For fans of the show, this is exceptionally good news. With all-new authentic managers in FIFA 23, players can now choose to play as Lasso himself in the Career Mode. Not to mention, manage AFC Richmond as it can be swapped into the English Premier League into a variety of game modes.

EA has faithfully recreated the fictional team from Richmond with all the bells and whistles. The Greyhounds will not only have their star players, they will also have their home ground - Nelson Road - authentically integrated according to the blogpost, which reads:

"The biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo will all be authentically integrated into FIFA 23, along with Nelson Road–the club’s home ground."

Play as Ted Lasso and manage AFC Richmond in a variety of game modes in FIFA 23

With FIFA 23 slated to be the last FIFA article under EA, the developers seem to be pulling out all the stops to make it the best experience for fans of the franchise.

Ted Lasso has been a sensation on Apple TV+ and even broke records by getting 20 Emmy nominations during its first season. As a globally acclaimed TV series about football, it seems like a no-brainer to include them in the premier football game, and fans seem to love it.

With a faithful face scanned Lasso in-game, the game will also feature Coach Beard, his assistant and best friend from the show. What's more, players can play as the titular character themselves in the career mode and manage any club of their choosing. That could even be AFC Richmond as they are playable as a Premier League club:

"One of the game’s great motivators, you’ll be able to select Ted Lasso as your playable manager in Career Mode, or you can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league."

What's more, faithful recreations from the TV series are playable across a range of game modes in FIFA 23:

"AFC Richmond will be playable across Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons, including The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road home stadium."

They will also be available in the FIFA Ultimate Team in the form of customizations with authentic kits and TIFOs, according to the official blogpost. Players can play as Ted Lasso or Coach Beard as managers, and content related to AFC Richmond will be available after completion of objectives and challengers.

Players can jump into the shoes of Ted Lasso on September 30, the official release date of FIFA 23 across all platforms.

