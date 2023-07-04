Is FIFA 23 FUTTIES delayed? Fresh leak hints at Level Up promo coming up next

In a stunning turn of events, the much-anticipated FUTTIES promo could possibly be delayed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to accommodate a brand new Level Up event. If social media leaks are to be believed, the ongoing Shapeshifters event will not be followed by FUTTIES. EA Sports are now expected to introduce a new and fresh series idea instead.

The notion of FUTTIES being next in line was based on leaks and rumors as well, with certain sources claiming that it would follow Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, more recent rumors have surfaced that suggest the SBC-themed event could be put on hold in favor of an unknown new Level Up inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on unofficial information from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

New leak on Twitter suggests Level Up promo will arrive before FUTTIES in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT Sheriff is among the most reliable source of leaks when it comes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This Twitter account delivers the most accurate and trustworthy information about roster releases, future promos, and player SBCs. They recently took the community by storm when they announced Level Up would be arriving this week.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff NEW Promo coming this weekend!



This contradicts previous rumors from other sources that claimed that the Shapeshifters event would be followed by FUTTIES, a beloved promo in Ultimate Team.

What is FUTTIES?

FUTTIES is centered around SBCs, with the most overpowered and popular players over the course of this title's game cycle receiving special cards based on fan votes. The community's involvement makes this promo unlike any other, boosting its popularity. However, based on the leak provided by FUT Sheriff, it will be delayed this year in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What is Level Up?

The exact concept surrounding this upcoming promo is yet to be disclosed, with FUT Sheriff barely providing any information about it. However, they did offer some insight in one of the replies to their original tweet, hinting at this event being similar to FIFA 22's Numbers Up promo.

However, instead of the previous partnership with ADIDAS, FUT Sheriff has suggested that the upcoming inclusion could see EA Sports collaborating with Nike to deliver exciting content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

