EA Sports release Shapeshifters Team 3 in FIFA 23, Thierry Henry and Paul Pogba headline the lineup

After a successful two weeks of Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the third batch of special cards is even more impressive, especially with the likes of Theirry Henry and Paul Pogba leading the charge. The French superstars are just as popular in the virtual world as they are in real life, and their inclusion in the promo only serves to boost the hype surrounding the event.

Shapeshifters has been incredible so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While EA Sports has refrained from releasing multiple 99-rated cards like last year, the variety in the player selection makes it an exciting and refreshing event overall.

With players like Thierry Henry and Paul Pogba in the lineup, gamers will be excited to get their hands on these brand new items.

The French duo of Paul Pogba and Thierry Henry spearhead the Shapeshifters Team 3 roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Shapeshifters Team 2 had an obvious emphasis on goalkeepers being deployed as outfielders on the virtual pitch. However, the third batch of players features a generous mix of all positions, with French players dominating the roster.

Gamers will be excited to finally have a special version of Arsenal and FC Barcelona legend Thierry Henry in FIFA 23, with Paul Pogba receiving a striker card as well.

The squad has a seamless blend of both regular Shapeshifters and Shapeshifter Icons. Similar to its predecessors, Team 3 also has multiple versions of the same Icon, providing gamers with brand new ways to build their teams in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Which players are featured in Shapeshifters Team 3?

The following players have received Shapeshifters and Premium Shapeshifters items in the latest release:

Paul Pogba (ST): 97

Hugo Lloris (CM): 96

Joao Felix (CAM): 96

Lucas Klostermann (LB): 95

Harry Maguire (ST): 95

Jerome Roussillon (RB): 94

Nicolas Pepe (CF): 93 Premium Shapeshifters

Youssef En-Nesyri (LW): 91 Premium Shapeshifters

Meanwhile, these legends of the sport have received position-changed Shapeshifters Icon versions:

Thierry Henry (RW): 98

Bastian Schweinsteiger(CB): 97

Luis Figo (ST): 95

Luis Figo (CM): 95

Sol Campbell (LW): 92

This roster is arguably the most versatile and exciting one so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only are all the players viable in the current meta of the game, but their new positions add a new and refreshing element to their style of play as well.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Paul Pogba, Joao Felix, and Harry Maguire stand out as some of the most overpowered items in this lineup.

Hugo Lloris is also an interesting option as a center-mid, especially with how overpowered players like Vanja Milinkovic-Savic have been during the latest promo.

