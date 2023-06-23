FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic SBC is live in FIFA 23, allowing players to complete the dedicated Squad Building Challenge to pack the Serbian's unique and upgraded card from the ongoing promo. With an overall rating of 93, this is Vanja's best card in this season's FUT and is quite a departure from his base goalkeeper card, as the Shapeshifters have assigned him the role of a CM.

The promo is a breath of fresh air after a month of TOTS releases and has lived up to its name by releasing a bunch of cards with drastically different positions, changing how they play on the pitch significantly.

This article is a short guide about the Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic SBC with an analysis of the upgraded card for the benefit of the readers.

The Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic SBC adds a drastically different card of the Torino Goalkpeeer in FIFA 23

The Shapeshifters promo is designed to change the game by introducing upgraded cards for players with their preferred roles on the pitch changes. This has a serious impact on how these cards play on the pitch and is especially eye-catching when a traditional GK card gets changed to a central midfielder.

FIFA 23 players who would like to pack the Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic card must complete the two tasks associated with the challenge. Here are all the requirements of the individual tasks listed, along with the estimated fodder cost.

Task 1- Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

TOTW cards (with In Form Upgrades) + TOTS Players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Reward: x1 Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 60,000 to 70,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2- Serie A

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Number of players from Serie A TIM in the squad: Minimum of 1

Reward: x1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 80,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Is the Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic SBC worth it?

While each task has its individual reward, FIFA 23 players are better off completing both to get their hands on the 93-rated Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic card, which is the group reward. At the current FUT market rates, completing the challenge will require fodder that costs about 150,000 FUT coins across platforms.

As for the reward, here are the stats for the Premium Shapeshifters card.

Overall: 93

Position: CM (Alt - CDM)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 87

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 91

Defense: 93

Physicality: 96

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 4 Star

With high defensive stats and a nice pace rating of 90 new Vanja card is quite an upgrade over his base stats, making the Shapeshifters Premium Vanja Milinkovic-Savic SBC worth it if you have enough fodder to spare and are looking for a quirky card as FIFA 23 enters its final stages.

Poll : 0 votes