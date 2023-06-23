EA Sports releases Shapeshifters Team 2 in FIFA 23, Garrincha and Dembele spearhead the roster

The second batch of Shapeshifters is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Icons like Garrincha and position-changed superstars like Ousmane Dembele being part of the lineup. The first week of the promo was a massive hit with FUT fans around the globe, and Team 2 has lived up to expectations by providing even more overpowered unique cards.

Similar to the first roster, Shapeshifters Team 2 is a blend of regular Shapeshifters, Premium Shapeshifters, and Shapeshifters Icons. With fan-favorite players like Garrincha and Ousmane Dembele leading the charge in a star-studded lineup, gamers will be excited to get their hands on these players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Skillers like Garrincha and Ousmane Dembele lead the way in FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 2

Skill moves are an integral part of the attacking meta in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Five-star skillers are always popular with gamers due to their versatility and viability on the virtual pitch. With Petit and Zaha being part of the roster, Shapeshifters Team 2 offers an array of exceptional players.

These players possess unique positions that allow them to play in unprecedented positions and have been provided with upgrades and stat boosts that match their new roles.

Which players are part of Shapeshifters Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the first batch of the event, the roster features Icons and active players. These are the legendary players who have received new positions as part of Team 2:

Garrincha (ST): 98

Samuel Eto'o (LW): 96

Samuel Eto'o (RW): 96

Clarence Seedorf (CDM): 95

Emmanuel Petit (CAM): 95

Emmanuel Petit (CB): 95

Juan Roman Riquelme (LB): 92

Meanwhile, these are the players who have received regular and premium Shapeshifters versions:

Ousmane Dembele (CAM): 97

Antony Martial (CM): 97

Frenkie De Jong (CDM): 96

Manuel Neuer (ST): 94

Richarlison (RW): 94

Olivier Giroud (CB): 93

Wilfried Zaha (RB): 93 Premium Shapeshifters

Leandro Cabrero (GK): 91 Premium Shapeshifters

This is the first instance of goalkeepers being deployed as outfield players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While Manuel Neuer has been shifted from a shot-stopper to a striker, Leandro Cabrera has been transformed into a goalkeeper due to his impressive physical stature.

Which are the best players in Shapeshifters Team 2?

As the highest-rated player on the roster, Garrincha is undeniably the most overpowered player in this squad. The Brazilian winger has been transformed into a striker, along with a +4 to his overall rating. Similarly, Ousmane Dembele, Antony Martial, and Frenkie De Jong will also be exceptional in their respective positions.

