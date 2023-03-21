Has FIFA 24 release date been announced?

FIFA 23 marks the end of the legendary partnership between EA Sports and FIFA, leaving the future of FIFA 24 up to speculation. The franchise is widely regarded as the pinnacle of sports gaming, having established a massive playerbase and earned billions over the years. However, gamers will be eager to learn more about how the two entities will proceed with future installments.

Football's popularity translates over to the virtual world as well, with EA Sports maintaining a stronghold over the world of sports gaming with the FIFA franchise. They have developed a winning formula that sells millions of copies every year, and with their partnership with FIFA approaching its conclusion, they have already made plans for the future of the series.

The franchise will be rebranded as EA Sports FC, with the first installment replacing FIFA 24 in EA Sports' catalog.

Gamers are eager to learn more about FIFA 24 and EA Sports FC

While the exact release date for the upcoming title remains unknown, one can only assume that the game will be released after the ongoing FIFA 23 game cycle ends. Not much is known about EA Sports FC and whether the developers will change their approach to the series compared to previous iterations. However, gamers can be assured that EA Sports has plans in place to retain their fanbase.

Yassin Shukir @YassinShukir Infantino says FIFA will go head-to-head with EA Sports by launching rival video game (EA Sports refused cash demands to keep FIFA's name)

"The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on - will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon."

Fans will also be excited to learn that FIFA might potentially introduce a football simulation video game of their own. The end of their partnership with EA does not necessarily indicate their departure from the virtual pitch, especially with FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announcing that they will soon make significant announcements regarding the same.

What does this mean for the future of FIFA 24?

Based on Infantino's statements, it is entirely possible that FIFA 24 will be produced by a new developer and compete with the much-anticipated EA Sports FC. The FIFA President reassured fans with the following remarks:

The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27, and so on - will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon.

This new title will possess all the licenses and rights that FIFA has to offer, which is a promising sign for the future of the series. With Konami's eFootball (formerly Pro-Evolution Soccer) series failing to provide an adequate alternative to EA Sports over the years, gamers will be excited by this new prospect.

However, neither FIFA nor EA Sports have revealed any details about the features or release dates of their respective video games.

