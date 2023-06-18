FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Shapeshifters Challenge 3 SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making it the third consecutive Challenge SBC introduced since the beginning of the much-anticipated promo. This is exciting news for FUT enthusiasts and is a promising sign for things to come as the event progresses. If EA Sports continues to add such exciting pack SBCs each day, players will have many opportunities to obtain these overpowered Shapeshifters items for their FUT squads.

With Pele and Virgil van Dijk leading the way in the first batch of Shapeshifters, pack-based SBCs in FIFA 23 are now more enticing than ever.

Shapeshifters Challenge 3 is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the first roster of Shapeshifters following a successful seven-week Team of the Season promo, expectations were sky-high for the latest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team event. However, EA Sports delivered on all fronts, introducing a lineup of footballers that eclipses previously released TOTS items and provides players with new ways to build their squads.

As the title suggests, Shapeshifters Challenge 3 is the third such FIFA 23 SBC released in as many days during the latest promo. While the pack rewards on offer differ, the theme behind these challenges remains the same.

How to complete the Shapeshifter Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to its predecessors and other pack-based SBCs released over the course of the game cycle, Shapeshifters Challenge 3 comprises only one squad. Below are the specific stipulations mentioned in the SBC requirements:

Nations/Regions: Maximum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum three

Players from the same club: Maximum one

Rare players: Minimum nine in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Team chemistry: Minimum 31

While these restrictions might seem challenging at first glance, the SBC is rather easy and cheap to complete. The overall expected cost of the challenge is only around 8,500 FUT coins, primarily due to rare gold players being dirt-cheap in the current economy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The SBC will be available in-game for the next three days and offers an untradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack upon completion, containing 24 gold players with seven rares.

Is it worth completing the Shapeshifters Challenge 3 SBC?

A Jumbo Premium Gold players pack has a value of around 50,000 coins in the FUT Store. With the cost of the SBC being only 8,500 FUT coins, this challenge is a bargain, especially with how easy it is to obtain fodder by simply playing the game. Most players can easily unlock the pack using the items already available in their club.

