How to earn more coins in the FIFA 23 TOTS promo

With Team of the Season underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers have more options than ever regarding squad building and trying new players. EA Sports will release unique rosters of boosted players every week over the next few weeks, and these players will undoubtedly fetch a high price in the FUT transfer market.

The arrival of so many new players is rather exciting, but fans will also need a lot of coins to get their hands on the cards they want. Luckily for them, there are plenty of ways to earn coins in FIFA 23.

Gamers can earn a lot of coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by actively playing the game

With EA Sports releasing a host of content to keep their community engaged and entertained, earning coins is easier than ever in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Active participation and some clever moves can help gamers obtain enough coins to purchase their favorite players in FUT.

Participate in FUT Champions and Division Rivals

Online competitive matchmaking is the actual test of a gamer's ability in Ultimate Team, and these two game modes are the pinnacle of competitive FIFA. Not only do these modes employ skill-based matchmaking, but they also offer the best rewards. With FUT Champions rewards now being updated to include TOTS players, it is the best time for fans to start their Weekend League journey.

Unlike FUT Champions, the Division Rivals mode is available throughout the week, with rewards calculated on Thursdays. Fans must progress up the tiers and various divisions to consistently improve their rewards and maximize their time on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Complete SBCs

EA Sports release a host of SBCs regularly in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering various packs and players. Tradeable pack-based SBCs are perfect for those looking to make coins in FUT, as they provide gamers the opportunity to obtain expensive players potentially.

Some SBCs also have specific requirements that boost the prices of certain players in the transfer market. Gamers must be aware of situations like these to cash in and sell any players they might have in their FUT clubs.

Learn how to trade

This is probably the most tricky method of making coins in Ultimate Team. Trading is the practice of purchasing and selling players at low prices for a profit. Throughout the history of Ultimate Team, experienced traders have employed several different methods to make coins, but a lot has changed in FIFA 23.

With new reward tiers and a changed chemistry system, traders have had to evolve with time to find new methods of making profits. Beginners can watch YouTubers and streamers like RunTheFUTMarket and TheFUTAccountant to learn more about how the FUT market works to get their trading journey started.

