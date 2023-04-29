FIFA 23 TOTS Challenge 1 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the first daily challenge SBC in FIFA 23's Team of the Season promo, offering gamers the ability to obtain XP for their seasonal pass. The TOTS Season Swaps tiers contain some of the most expensive and enticing packs, and this Squad Building Challenge allows fans to acquire XP and work their way through the various levels.

Team of the Season has had an incredible start in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Both Community and Eredivisie TOTS rosters feature overpowered players, with EA Sports adding plenty of content for fans to enjoy. The TOTS Challenge 1 SBC is the first daily pack-based SBC in this promo, and gamers will be eager to learn how to complete FIFA 23's new challenge.

The TOTS Challenge 1 SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Daily pack SBCs have been a mainstay across various promos in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team so far. Not only do these provide engaging content in FUT regularly, they also allow fans to recycle their unusable club assets by exchanging them for enticing packs. TOTS Challenge 1 also has the additional benefit of unlocking Season XP, which will help gamers progress along the tiers of TOTS Season Swaps.

This SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations:

Minimum leagues in the squad: Three

Players from the same club: Maximum four in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total team chemistry points: Minimum 22

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 5,000 FUT coins, which is understandable, considering its low rating threshold of the requirements. Gamers can further bring down their expenses by using untradeable assets from their club.

The SBC offers a tradeable pack containing five rare gold players from the Netherlands upon completion. With the Eredivisie Team of the Season now being available in Ultimate Team, these rewards are rather fitting.

Is it worth completing the TOTS Challenge 1 SBC?

The Eredivisie Team of the Season roster contains a fair share of Dutch players who are overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23. By completing this SBC and unlocking the pack up for grabs, gamers could potentially obtain one of these elusive TOTS items.

Beating the challenge is also important for players looking to progress in TOTS Season Swaps, as it provides valuable XP to help them unlock new rewards in Ultimate Team. Overall, the SBC is an extremely worthwhile proposition.

Poll : 0 votes