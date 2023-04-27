All FIFA 23 TOTS Season Swaps rewards: FUT Birthday Rooney, TOTS Moments Payet, and more

The latest season is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports adding a TOTS-themed twist by including players like Rooney and Payet in the rewards. This is undoubtedly the most exciting and engaging season in the game cycle so far, and gamers will be able to get their hands on a wide variety of special players and packs by progressing along the tiers.

Team of the Season is a special time in Ultimate Team, with the meta of the game evolving faster than ever with the introduction of new special items. The best players in the world of club football receive upgraded versions, making it a great time for fans to grind in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with players like FUT Birthday Rooney and TOTS Moments Payet up for grabs.

Rooney and Payet are available as rewards in FIFA 23 TOTS Season Swaps

The latest season of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been altered to accommodate the upcoming Team of the Season event. Seasonal progress rewards now offer more special player items than ever before, along with multiple high-rated fodder packs. With so many options to choose from, gamers will be eager to learn more about these tiers.

With five-star skillers like FUT Birthday Wayne Rooney and TOTS Moments Dimitri Payet being included in the lineup, this season offers the most enticing rewards yet.

What are the reward tiers in TOTS Season Swaps?

These are the various rewards available at 30 different levels:

Level 1: Coin Boost 1000 coins for 10 matches

Level 2: Draft Token Pack

Level 3: Gold Pack

Level 4: Lightning Stadium theme

Level 5: TOTS Moments Reyna/ 85+ x5 Players Pack

Level 6: Power Up badge

Level 7: Premium Gold pack

Level 8: Roar/ Leap Tifo

Level 9: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 10: TOTS Moments Payet/ 85+ x10 Players Pack

Level 11: 80+ Rare Gold player pack

Level 12: Focused Energy badge

Level 13: 81+ Two rare gold players pack

Level 14: Focused Roar/ Focused Leap tifo

Level 15: TOTS Moments Caicedo/ 83+ x 15 players pack

Level 16: Spark badge

Level 17: 83+ Double players pack

Level 18: Electric Roar/ Electric Leap tifo

Level 19: 83+ Double players pack

Level 20: 84+ x 25 players pack/ FUT Birthday Desailly/ 1 of 3 EFIGS TOTS player pick

Level 21: Three 83+ players pack

Level 22: Supercharged badge

Level 23: Three 83+ players pack

Level 24: Supercharged Roar/ Supercharged Leap tifo

Level 25: Flashback Jesus Navas/ 85+ x 5 players pack

Level 26: Two 84+ players pack

Level 27: Lightning animated tifo

Level 28: Mega Pack

Level 29: Rare Mega Pack

Level 30: 84+ x 30 players pack/ FUT Birthday Wayne Rooney/ 1 of 5 90+ PL/La Liga/Ligue 1 TOTS player pick

Not only do these rewards offer unique TOTS Moments items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but they also provide gamers with expensive packs to save for Team of the Season.

Wayne Rooney was one of the most overpowered cards released during the FUT Birthday event, and gamers can get their hands on this special version of the English legend at level 30. Level 10 also offers a five-star skill move version of Dimitri Payet, whose Winter Wildcards variant was super popular with fans earlier in FIFA 23.

