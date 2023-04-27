All FIFA 23 TOTS Season Swaps rewards: FUT Birthday Rooney, TOTS Moments Payet, and more

The latest season is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports adding a TOTS-themed twist by including players like Rooney and Payet in the rewards. This is undoubtedly the most exciting and engaging season in the game cycle so far, and gamers will be able to get their hands on a wide variety of special players and packs by progressing along the tiers.
Team of the Season is a special time in Ultimate Team, with the meta of the game evolving faster than ever with the introduction of new special items. The best players in the world of club football receive upgraded versions, making it a great time for fans to grind in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with players like FUT Birthday Rooney and TOTS Moments Payet up for grabs.
Rooney and Payet are available as rewards in FIFA 23 TOTS Season Swaps
The latest season of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been altered to accommodate the upcoming Team of the Season event. Seasonal progress rewards now offer more special player items than ever before, along with multiple high-rated fodder packs. With so many options to choose from, gamers will be eager to learn more about these tiers.
With five-star skillers like FUT Birthday Wayne Rooney and TOTS Moments Dimitri Payet being included in the lineup, this season offers the most enticing rewards yet.
What are the reward tiers in TOTS Season Swaps?
These are the various rewards available at 30 different levels:
- Level 1: Coin Boost 1000 coins for 10 matches
- Level 2: Draft Token Pack
- Level 3: Gold Pack
- Level 4: Lightning Stadium theme
- Level 5: TOTS Moments Reyna/ 85+ x5 Players Pack
- Level 6: Power Up badge
- Level 7: Premium Gold pack
- Level 8: Roar/ Leap Tifo
- Level 9: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Level 10: TOTS Moments Payet/ 85+ x10 Players Pack
- Level 11: 80+ Rare Gold player pack
- Level 12: Focused Energy badge
- Level 13: 81+ Two rare gold players pack
- Level 14: Focused Roar/ Focused Leap tifo
- Level 15: TOTS Moments Caicedo/ 83+ x 15 players pack
- Level 16: Spark badge
- Level 17: 83+ Double players pack
- Level 18: Electric Roar/ Electric Leap tifo
- Level 19: 83+ Double players pack
- Level 20: 84+ x 25 players pack/ FUT Birthday Desailly/ 1 of 3 EFIGS TOTS player pick
- Level 21: Three 83+ players pack
- Level 22: Supercharged badge
- Level 23: Three 83+ players pack
- Level 24: Supercharged Roar/ Supercharged Leap tifo
- Level 25: Flashback Jesus Navas/ 85+ x 5 players pack
- Level 26: Two 84+ players pack
- Level 27: Lightning animated tifo
- Level 28: Mega Pack
- Level 29: Rare Mega Pack
- Level 30: 84+ x 30 players pack/ FUT Birthday Wayne Rooney/ 1 of 5 90+ PL/La Liga/Ligue 1 TOTS player pick
Not only do these rewards offer unique TOTS Moments items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but they also provide gamers with expensive packs to save for Team of the Season.
Wayne Rooney was one of the most overpowered cards released during the FUT Birthday event, and gamers can get their hands on this special version of the English legend at level 30. Level 10 also offers a five-star skill move version of Dimitri Payet, whose Winter Wildcards variant was super popular with fans earlier in FIFA 23.