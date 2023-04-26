FIFA 23 leak hints at Kaoru Mitoma Community TOTS Moments coming to Ultimate Team

Japanese superstar Kaoru Mitoma is coming to the FIFA 23 Community TOTS promo as part of a potential Squad Building Challenge (SBC). The news was leaked online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their Twitter account. Another content creator, Ozilla, confirmed through their post that the card is coming as an SBC.

This will be great news for FIFA 23 players eagerly awaiting the festivities to begin. There have been several leaks about footballers who will be part of the Community TOTS promo starting on April 28. Not much is known about Kaoru Mitoma’s upcoming SBC for now, but certain predictions can be made based on how these challenges work in the game.

FIFA 23 players will appreciate Kaoru Mitoma’s Community TOTS card

Mitoma’s emergence as a Premier League star in the ongoing season has been astronomical. He burst onto the scene for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi and hasn’t looked back since. His potential inclusion in the Community TOTS promo is thoroughly deserved.

If he appears as an SBC, it will be good news for the whole community. Unlike normal promo cards, items that are part of Squad Building Challenges have no reliance on luck, as they don't involve in-game packs. All players must do is complete the assigned tasks, and the rewards will be theirs.

The tasks of the upcoming SBC featuring Mitoma’s Community TOTS card remain unknown. Players will have to wait for the official release to learn more about them, and they can then estimate the potential coins needed for the fodder. A higher number of tasks will increase the completion costs of the challenge.

The release date of the SBC in FIFA 23 also remains unknown. EA Sports has officially confirmed the release date of the promo, which is April 28. Mitoma’s SBC could also be available on the same date.

The upcoming promo will feature special cards of the best footballers from the 2022-23 season. These items will have boosted stats and overall, making them the perfect addition to anyone's Ultimate Team squads. Follow all official sources and Sportskeeda for updated news.

