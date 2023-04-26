FIFA 23 leaks hint at Declan Rice and Khephren Thuram being included in Community TOTS

Social media leaks have already revealed several players who will be included in the upcoming Community TOTS event of FIFA 23, including the likes of Declan Rice and Khephren Thuram. These midfield enforcers have been extremely consistent with their respective sides this season, marshaling the midfield with precision and controlling the tempo of the game.

Quality midfielders make all the difference in FIFA 23's current. Not only do they assist in creating offensive plays, but they also help out the backline with their defensive duties. Players like Declan Rice and Khephren Thuram embody these aspects both in real life and on the virtual pitch, with their all-round abilities making them popular with fans worldwide.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Declan Rice and Khephren Thuram will reportedly receive upgraded cards during FIFA 23 Community TOTS

EA Sports revealed the shortlisted nominees for the Community TOTS a few weeks ago, allowing gamers to vote for who they think deserves a spot on the roster. Despite Rice and Thuram not being the most popular names with mainstream fans of the sport, their consistent performances over the season have earned them Team of the Season cards in FIFA 23.

Declan Rice is amongst the most coveted commodities in English football at the moment. The West Ham superstar has proven his mettle in the Premier League over the past few seasons, with several top clubs vying to secure his services.

Meanwhile, Khephren Thuram is a relative newcomer to the world of European football, taking Ligue 1 by storm with his physical prowess. The French midfielder already possesses an incredibly overpowered Future Stars SBC version in FIFA 23, and his rumored TOTS variant has the potential to be the best defensive midfielder in the game.

What do the cards look like?

While the exact overall ratings of the cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that Rice could be 92-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 80

Defending: 92

Passing: 89

Physicality: 93

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania 45 games played this season, 2 goals and 8 asissts

An incoming nightmare



Thuram is coming in🟦 TOTS community🟦



Stats predicted

FIFATradingRomania predicts that Thuram will be 92-rated as well, with the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 86

Defending: 92

Passing: 90

Physicality: 97

Based on these stats, both these players have what it takes to be extremely meta and overpowered in FUT 23, and gamers will be hoping to obtain them in their FUT Champions red player picks this coming weekend.

