FIFA 23 81x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Team of the Season right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has started releasing league-based packs for gamers to store in preparation for TOTS. Squad Building Challenges like this 81x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC are part of the week leading up to that much-anticipated event, with the developers releasing a plethora of content for gamers to grind in the meantime.

Team of the Season is a fan-favorite event in any Ultimate Team game cycle, and EA Sports have left no stone unturned in building the hype for the promo. The TOTS Warmup Series week is focused solely on preparing for TOTS by storing packs, especially with the release of the latest 81x11 Serie A upgrade pack.

The 81x11 Serie A Upgrade Pack is available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is an event celebrating the accomplishments of the best performers across the top leagues in club football. TOTS Warmup Series allows gamers to obtain and save packs for the event, making the 81x11 Serie A upgrade more enticing than ever. Serie A is amongst the most prominent leagues in Europe, and its quality is reflected accurately in the world of FIFA 23 as well.

The SBC consists of two segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each segment:

83-rated squad

84 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

84-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 70,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the requirements of 85-rated players and Team of the Week cards, which fetch a high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing this SBC?

Serie A is amongst the most overpowered and popular leagues when it comes to the current meta of FIFA 23. With players like Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao and Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia touted to be on the Serie A TOTS roster, gamers will be eagerly awaiting the official release in Ultimate Team.

The 81x11 Serie A upgrade pack perfectly encapsulates the purpose of the TOTS Warmup Series, as it allows fans to unlock an exceptional pack and store it for later. Despite being rather expensive, the pack will also be extremely tempting and appealing, as it offers 11 players from Serie A, all rated 81 and above.

Gamers can expect multiple such packs to be released as SBCs and objectives over the course of the week before the arrival of Team of the Season, and it will be wise to unlock these and save them for the exciting event.

