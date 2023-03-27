“He is my idol” - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Napoli's rising superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as his idol.

The 22-year-old Georgia winger has stated that while he considers Ronaldo his idol, Messi is at the top.

Quizzed over whether he would choose Ronaldo or Messi as his idol, Kvaratskhelia said (via Tik Tok):

“I like Ronaldo more as he is my idol, but Messi is the top.”

Kvaratskhelia's preference for Ronaldo is understandable, given that the Portuguese superstar has been a dominant force in football for over two decades. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward's physicality, speed, and clinical finishing have inspired a generation of young players, including Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian has been in sparkling form for Napoli this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists in 30 games. His contributions have helped the Italian side qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

The Georgian has also confessed that he grew up watching Ronaldo play at Real Madrid. Should Napoli agree to sell him, the Spanish giants are rumored to be among the clubs that might pursue Kvaratskhelia in the upcoming summer transfer market.

Despite his bias towards Ronaldo, Kvaratskhelia rates Messi highly, believing the two players are true game legends. The two football icons have shared a long-held rivalry, breaking all the records in the history books for fun.

Ronaldo and Messi share 12 Ballon d'Or awards among themselves, with the latter having seven in his cabinet. The 35-year-old Argentine recently took his national team to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, beating the then-reigning champions, France, in a thrilling final. Lionel Messi has also scored more than 800 goals in his professional career.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer with over 832 goals to his name, along with five Champions League titles and domestic titles in England, Spain, and Italy. He recently became the most capped player in the international format, with 198 appearances for Portugal, scoring 122 goals in his glorious career.

Former players, pundits, and fans share a divided view over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but their glorious careers will always inspire the upcoming generations.

PSV's Fabio Silva picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, calls the 38-year-old Portuguese the "best player in the history of football"

Fabio Silva, the 20-year-old Portugal-born striker for Eredivisie club PSV, has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate.

Silva was clear on his stance, calling Ronaldo "the best player'' in football history. He said via Ojogo.pt:

"For me, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football.''

While Silva acknowledges that Messi is a fantastic player, he believes Ronaldo's unique abilities and mentality set him apart. Silva's comments add to the ongoing conversation about Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy and Lionel Messi's legacy. He added:

''Messi is also fantastic, but Cristiano is special. There will never be another player like him. People have always criticized him and he has always proved them wrong. his mentality is impressive.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will next be seen in action against Al-Adalah on April 4 in a Saudi Pro League (SPL) away clash.

