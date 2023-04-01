EA Sports releases FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Team 2, featuring Vinicius Junior, Eusebio, and more

Vinicius Junior and legendary Portuguese footballer Eusebio are headlining an exciting roster of FUT Birthday cards available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is the second phase of the fan-favorite event, and EA Sports has gone all out by releasing some of the most overpowered and enticing items in FUT. For those unaware, the promo is a celebration of the 14-year anniversary of Ultimate Team.

Similar to the first phase of FUT Birthday, two separate squads of special cards have been added to FIFA 23. While the first lineup features some of the biggest names in the sport today, the second one contains boosted variants of FUT Icons. Vinicius Junior is part of the former, while Eusebio is featured in the latter.

Vinicius Junior and Eusebio spearhead the FUT Birthday Team 2 roster of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has exceeded all expectations with the player selection for FUT Birthday Team 2. The current lineup is arguably far superior to the first roster, with better upgrades and more variety when it comes to squad building. The inclusion of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius and legendary marksman Eusebio only serves to boost the popularity of the event even further.

These are the footballers featured on the primary Team 2 roster:

Vinicius Junior: 92

Bruno Guimaraes: 91

Mats Hummels: 90

Timo Werner: 89

Alex Telles: 89

Stephen El Sharaawy: 89

Antony: 88

Andre Onana: 88

Simon Kjaer: 87

Meanwhile, the Icon lineup consists of some big hitters as well. These legends of the sport have received FUT Birthday Icon versions and are part of Team 2:

Paulo Maldini: 95

Eusebio: 94

Patrick Kluivert: 93

Ricardo Kaka: 93

Wayne Rooney: 92

Marcel Desailly: 92

Juan Sebastian Veron: 92

John Barnes: 90

Not only have these players received significant upgrades over their previous versions, they also possess unique boosts to their skill moves and weak-foot abilities, making them even more viable in FIFA 23's current meta.

Which are the best players in FUT Birthday Team 2 of FIFA 23?

As the headlining cards of the event, Vinicius Junior and Eusebio will undoubtedly be the most expensive and sought-after items on the roster. However, the rest of the lineup is impressive as well.

Legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini has been upgraded and can now perform five-star skills; he could potentially be the best center-back in FIFA 23 going forward. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Ricardo Kaka, Bruno Guimaraes, and Antony all possess the stats to be overpowered in their respective positions as well.

