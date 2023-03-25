3 best FUT Birthday Icons to use in FIFA 23 

The highly anticipated FIFA 23 FUT Birthday event has finally arrived in Ultimate Team. It is an unparalleled occasion that boasts of an elevated scale, compared to the FUT Ballers promo. Two FUT Birthday squads have been made available in FIFA 23 FUT Packs.

Almost all of the expected players had been leaked beforehand, but the promo has not failed to deliver as some of the best cards in the game are on display, eliciting an elated response from the fans.

In the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Icons Team 1 squad, eight icons have been selected for special cards that include astounding boosts, exclusive skill moves, or weak foot upgrades.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

3 top tier FUT Birthday Icons in FIFA 23

Fans of Manchester United, will be particularly delighted to see Eric Cantona and George Best in the squad. Both are receiving extraordinary cards that boast an exceptional combination of five-star skill moves and weak foot attributes.

Other iconic footballers, such as Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas, Lothar Matthaus, Jairzinho, and Ronald Koeman, are also included, adding to the event's thrilling atmosphere.

1) Jairznho (Jair Ventura Filho)

Cost: 10,180,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox

Jairzinho's FUT BIRTHDAY Icon card is an item of high value in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT). It boasts an impressive rating of 93, elevating him to an elite level. As a right-footed Brazil winger (RW), his prowess is highlighted by his incredible pace, dribbling skills, and unparalleled goal-scoring ability.

One of the most distinguishing features of Jairzinho's FUT BIRTHDAY Icon card in FIFA 23 is the rare 5-star weak foot and skill moves. This makes him versatile and permits him to execute any maneuver in the game with absolute precision. Consequently, this FUT item is considered a rare gem.

Jairzinho also has three other unique cards, rated between 88 and 93, each providing its own distinctive benefits that FUT enthusiasts covet. This allows players to craft their own powerful squads in Ultimate Team, drawing upon the player's exceptional skills.

2) Lothar Matthäus

Cost: 5,320,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox

The FUT BIRTHDAY Icon card of Lothar Matthäus is one of the most highly sought-after items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. As a 94-rated Icon card, he is one of the most highly rated central midfielders in the game. The German possesses impressive stats in all key attributes, including passing, dribbling, defending, and physicality.

One might be surprised to discover that, despite being only 5'9", Matthäus has a surprisingly strong physical presence on the pitch. This can be attributed to his high work rate, which ensures that he is constantly involved in both attacking and defensive play. With a 5-star weak foot, he is equally adept at using both his left and right foot to pass, shoot, and dribble. But his 3-star skill moves rating may be a limiting factor in the game.

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Matthäus has four other special cards with ratings ranging from 88 to 94. These include a Prime Icon Moments card, which is his highest-rated card in the game, and an Icon Swaps 3 card, which was obtainable via a special in-game event.

3) Éric Cantona

Cost: 5,555,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox

The FUT Birthday Icon card belonging to the legendary Éric Cantona is a prized possession among players. With a staggering rating of 94, he is one of the highest-rated players in Ultimate Team.

At a towering height of 6'2", Cantona's imposing physical presence on the field makes him an intimidating force for the defenders in FIFA 23. As a right-footed striker (CF) with high/medium work rates, the Frenchman's versatility and adaptability allow him to seamlessly integrate into various formations and tactics.

One of Cantona's most overpowered features is his 5-star weak foot and skill moves, which showcase his proficiency in shooting and passing with both feet and enable him to execute every single skill move in the game with effortless ease. In addition to his prized possession in the form of the FUT Birthday Icon card, the striker has three other special cards, all of which possess ratings ranging from 88 to 94 in FIFA 23.

