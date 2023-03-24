In FIFA 23, the fundamental principles of defending remain consistent with its predecessor, FIFA 22. However, the latest installment introduces new features that offer players a wider range of options to employ both aggressive and passive tactics.

To excel at defending, it is recommended to prioritize selecting faster and more agile defenders. They are better equipped to recover from over-the-top through balls, which will likely become one of the most effective tactics to score in this game.

Personal preferences and play styles can influence a player's approach to defending, with some focusing on pressing and winning back possession and others opting for a more conservative approach that emphasizes containment.

Top 5 tips to master defending in FIFA 23

While the core principles of defending in FIFA 23 may not have undergone significant changes, the new features and tools available provide players with much greater flexibility to customize their strategies and adapt to different game situations in FIFA 23 Ultimate team.

1) Jockeying is key

In FIFA, jockeying is a valuable maneuver that enables the defender to keep their focus on the player with the ball. By utilizing this technique, you can effectively limit your opponent's options and force them into unfavorable positions, leading to aggressive or passive interceptions or inaccurate passes.

Although jockeying may only slow down your opponent for a brief moment, these few seconds can prove pivotal in preventing any kind of goal-scoring opportunity. Hence, it's essential to master this skill and integrate it into your defensive strategy.

Jockeying is a powerful tool that can help you gain an advantage over your opponent. By combining this technique with other strategies, such as quick reflexes and smart decision-making, you can improve your chances of coming out on top in every single match.

2) Use the AI sparsely

Although deploying strategic moves such as the second-man press (by holding RB/R1) can provide a promising advantage, it is imperative to bear in mind that AI is designed with predictable patterns, making it vulnerable against skilled human opponents.

To ensure more effectiveness in defense, it is recommended to manually defend, which involves managing acute passing lanes and playing on the ball often. It is advised to exercise defensive discipline while using AI and instead rely on manual defensive tactics for better results.

3) Hard Tackle is the new meta

In FIFA 23, mastering the new hard tackle has become a key defensive weapon. Try to time it correctly to avoid giving away a free kick or penalty to your opponent. Losing your position is a basic concern, so utilizing this defensive option requires careful execution.

When performing a standing tackle, tap the B/Circle button while holding down the R1/RB. A hard sliding tackle can be executed by tapping X/Square while holding down R1/RB. Remember to time your tackles wisely and use them strategically to win the ball and regain control of any match. With precision and perseverance, hard tackles can become a powerful tool in your defensive arsenal in FIFA 23.

4) Focus on 1v1 situations

If an opposing striker is charging towards your goal with only your goalkeeper to stop them, there are strategies to manage the situation and prevent a goal in FIFA 23. The key is to create confusion and hesitation in the attacker's mind. Typically, as the attacker runs out of time, defenders will be running back to assist the goalkeeper, but this is not always enough to stop all shots.

If you bring the goalkeeper forward, this can be risky and result in an easy goal for the striker. To create uncertainty, it's best to make the striker unsure of their decision, so another effective technique is to bring the goalkeeper halfway out of their line to create confusion. In FIFA 23, confusing the striker and creating hesitation is crucial in defending against a lone striker charging towards your goal.

5) Use the offside trap efficiently

The offside trap is a popular and effective defensive tactic employed in the latest FIFA Ultimate Team editions that involves your defenders advancing up the field as a cohesive unit, with the aim of catching your AI or human opponent's attacking players offside. Activating the offside trap requires pressing down on the D-pad twice. You will be disrupting your opponent's attacking plays by forcing their forwards into an offside position.

However, the offside trap requires precise timing and coordination. This can be very risky if executed poorly, as it can leave your team vulnerable to counterattacks. In FIFA 23, the offside trap can be a valuable defensive strategy when used correctly and can help tilt the game in your team's favor.

In conclusion, mastering the art of defending in FIFA 23 requires a unique combination of different techniques and strategies. Whether it's using agile defenders, jockeying, hard tackling, or choosing the right defenders, each of these techniques plays an essential and effective role in defending effectively. However, it's important to remember that there is no substitute for practice.

Poll : 0 votes