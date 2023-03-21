Let's talk about FIFA 23 and one of the most important aspects of every single EA Sports FIFA edition: scoring goals. It's the ultimate objective of this game, whether you're competing against other players online or taking on the computer in career mode.

But scoring in FIFA can be really tough at times. Luckily, there are some tips and techniques that can help you increase your chances of scoring.

In this article, we're going to explore some of the best mechanics for improving your goal-scoring abilities, from the basics to the more advanced. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran in FIFA 23, we've got you covered.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the subjective views of its writer.

Top five tips to elevate yor finishing in FIFA 23 (Updated)

1) Use Finesse Shots (Especially master the One Tap mechanic)

Finesse shots, sometimes referred to as placed shots, continue to be a reliable way to score goals in any edition of the game.

When attempting a finesse shot, it's important to take into account the player's dominant foot and weak foot. Inside the box, just a single tap or a two-bar power shot will often be sufficient, but outside the box, you may need to go for a three-bar power shot.

In FIFA, finesse shots are often assigned to a specific button or combination of buttons; press the R1 and Shoot buttons. This technique requires careful timing and positioning to execute effectively and can be less effective in high-pressure situations.

Finesse shots can be effectively taken from close range or from a distance. Timing is crucial in FIFA 23, especially when it comes to finesse shots.

If you manage to green-time a finesse shot from a distance, you stand a great chance of scoring a goal. So, keep practicing your timing and mastering the art of the finesse shot.

2) Practice Timed Finishing (Train inside the Practice Arena)

Firstly, it's pretty important to make sure that timed finishing is turned on in your controller settings. Sometimes it might accidentally get turned off, so double-check that it's on before trying to use it.

Now, in FIFA 23, finishing is a bit more complicated than just hitting the Shoot button once. To perform timed finishing, you need to hit the Shoot button twice. The second time you hit it, you need to time it perfectly with your player's connection to the ball.

Here are the different color-coded indicators that show how well you've performed your timed finish:

Red: You missed the timing window completely.

Yellow: You were closer to timing it perfectly.

Green: You timed it perfectly!

White: You delayed, and you're outside of the timing window.

3) Always take atvantage from the 1v1 Situations (Focous on keeper movement)

In FIFA 23, there are three effective ways to score when you're one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

First up, wait for the keeper's movement. As soon as the keeper moves, shoot near post, and you should have an open goal to aim at. You don't even have to time it perfectly; just follow the keeper's movement and be a bit patient.

The second technique is the heel-to-ball roll. To perform this, press L1 while executing the heel-to-heel flick. Depending on your controller configuration, the heel-to-heel is done by flicking the right stick right and then left while holding L1. Once you've got the hang of it, use this move to dribble around the rushing goalkeepers.

And last but not least, the chip shot. If the keeper is coming out quickly, you can use a chip shot to get the ball over them and into the net. To do this, aim slightly to the side of the keeper and tap the L1 and Shoot button; don’t forget to time it green.

4) Adapt the German Cross (Engage your fullbacks and the midfielders)

The German Cross is a well-known term in the FIFA 23 community, and it refers to the crossing technique that is used to deliver a high, looping ball into the box from the flank.

It is often used by wingers or fullbacks to deliver a cross to a striker or attacking midfielder who is making a run into the box. German Pro players popularized this technique, hence the name German Cross.

To execute this cross successfully, there are some essential elements to keep in mind.

First, it's important to use a fullback to perform the cross.

Secondly, you need to angle the fullback correctly when crossing the ball.

Thirdly, use around 3-3.5 bars of power for the cross.

It's also crucial not to hold sprint when crossing and to time the cross correctly.

By following these steps in FIFA 23, you can significantly increase your chances of successfully executing the German Cross to score goals in a rapid manner.

5) Use the over powered trivela (Shoot from outside of the Penalty Box)

Performing the trivela is pretty simple in FIFA 23—all you need to do is shoot while holding down the L2 button.

But there's a trick to making it even more effective. Just before shooting, do a ball roll, then press L2 and shoot. To take things to the next level, you'll also need to green the shot. We’ve already talked about how essential timing is, and for the Trivela, you need to time it perfectly to get the best results.

For the trivela, or green trivela, to work, you need to use a player with 89 shot power or less. The shot works best when taken from just outside the box, on either side, and slightly inside.

So, to sum it up, to perform the perfect trivela, you need to be aware of these few things that are mentioned.

The tips provided in this article aim to enhance your attacking gameplay in FIFA 23, with the ultimate goal of winning matches.

Repetitive attacking patterns make it easy for your opponents to predict your moves, so vary your approach and become unpredictable. This will make you challenging to defend against and ultimately create more opportunities to score goals.

So, don't be afraid to try new things and mix up your attacking game to take your gameplay to the next level.

Poll : 0 votes