5 cards in FIFA 23 that have higher Finishing than Cristiano Ronaldo

In FIFA 23, the most recent iteration of EA Sports' flagship series, Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall rating has been downgraded by one point and now stands at 90. But, his Shooting is still lethal and one-of-a-kind.

In games like FIFA, scoring goals is the primary objective, and to achieve that, the player has to have the best shooter in the team to have a technical edge against the opponent.

Ronaldo has the highest Shooting attribute in the game with an astounding rating of 92. His Finishing stands at 93, which makes him one of the best finishers in the game.

With an excellent Positioning of 95 and Shot Power of 93, he can score goals most efficiently. But he lacks in the area of Pace, which is an important aspect in the game, by being nefred by seven points compared to FIFA 22.

Top 5 players who are better finishers than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 23

5) Mohamed Salah (TOTW 2)

Mohamed Salah's TOTW2 card (Image via EA Sports)

Mohamed Salah’s base gold card rating is 90. He now has a special card, and EA has given him the highest rating of 91 in FIFA 23’s Team of The Week 2 (TOTW). The TOTW2 cards will be variants of the base editions that are now included in every pack, but the chances of getting one are pretty low.

In the special card, Salah’s attributes got a boost with one and two points . His Shooting attribute was upgraded by one point and his Finishing now stands at 94, making him deadly in the forward position, which even beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Finishing attribute.

Salah received a well-deserved promotion in FIFA 23 and has now officially joined the 90s club for the first time in his career. Since TOTW2 now has a 91-rated card, fans may now rejoice even more.

4) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is a left-footed Norway striker who plays for the Premier League club, Manchester City. He has a 3-star Skill moves' and Weak foot rating. His Workrates stands at high/medium.

He has an overall rating of 88 in FIFA 23, with a potential ceiling of 94. He has a Pace of 89 and an incredible Shooting of 91. With a 94 Finishing and Shot power, 93 Strength, and excellent Sprint Speed, the Manchester City player is an unbeatable force. He lacks in Passing, but with his magnificent Physicality and average dribbling he can get past the defensive line.

His Finishing and Shot power are greater than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he gets beaten in positioning and long shots.

3) Robert Lewandowski

He is a right-footed professional Poland Striker who plays for the La Liga club, Barcelona. He has a 4-star Skill moves' and Weak foot rating. His Workrates stand at high/medium.

Lewandowski, who has the highest overall rating of 91 in FIFA 23, has a Shooting stat of 92, which is comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo's. His Finishing rating is 94, along with 94 Positioning, which makes him a goal-scoring virtual machine.

His downfall is that he has only a 75 Pace rating, which is considerably low in the forward position. Other than Pace, he has 79 Passing, 86 Dribbling, and 83 Physicality, making him an ideal striker.

2) Jean-Pierre Papin

In FIFA 23, Papin’s card can be found in the FUT Heroes section. They are players that failed to reach the Icons category but nevertheless had a significant effect on their teams, leagues, or particular events.

Papin was a ruthless striker who played for the French national team. He has a 3-star Skill-moves rating and 4-star Weak foot. His overall rating in HeroTeam1 is 89.

He has an astounding Shooting attribute of 93 that makes him a lethal striker with a Finishing of 95 making him score impossible goals for the team. His other attributes include 83 Pace and Dribbling, 73 Passing, 76 Physicality, and 44 Defending. He is a superior finisher than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 23.

1) Kylian Mbappe (TOTW 6)

Mbappe TOTW6 card (Image via EA Sports)

Kylian Mbappe’s base gold variant is the highest-rated card in FIFA 23, with a rating of 91. He is considered the best player in the game, and his fantastic performances in PSG got him into TOTW6. He will surely be a highly-sought-after item in the game thanks to his most recent upgraded special edition.

His overall rating in the special version is 92, making him even more of a deadly striker out front. In the area of Pace, Shooting, Dribbling, he got an upgrade of one point each, and in the area of Passing and Physicality, he got upgraded by two points.

His Finishing increased to 94, which beats Cristiano Ronaldo in the said stats.

