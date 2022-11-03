5 centre-backs in FIFA 23 with highest sprint speeds

In FIFA 23 the realism level is increased to provide gamers with the most realistic experience while managing their preferred team. Players having a higher pace are the most coveted item in FIFA 23’s meta.

Any side that wants to succeed and avoid getting outplayed early on must have a solid backline so that in tight situations the best defenders will turn the match around. There are many fast attackers in the game but in comparison, centre-backs need to be faster.

There are a few centre-backs who are fast and also have good defensive skills. They can keep up with the help of their fast pace against opposing players.

Reggie Cannon, Lukas Klostermann, and more centre-backs with the highest sprint speed in FIFA 23

1) Jeremiah St. Juste

Dutch professional footballer Jeremiah St. Juste represents Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga as a center defender. He has 3-star Skill moves and Weak foot rating. His Workrates stand at high/medium.

He has an overall rating of 76 in FIFA 23. He is the fastest defender in the game with an astounding Pace rating of 93 along with 90 Acceleration and 96 Sprint Speed. He is an excellent defender with a good Defending of 78, Dribbling of 74, and Physical of 73. His stats reflect that he can be a great pick in any top league.

2) Reggie Cannon

Reggie Cannon is a professional American footballer who plays as a defender for both the US national team and the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Boavista. He has a 2-star Skill moves rating and 3-star Weak foot rating. His workrates stand at high/high.

His overall rating is 74 in FIFA 23. He is excellent in the area of Pace with a rating of 91 along with 89 Acceleration and 92 Sprint Speed. Apart from Pace, his Physicality is also good with great agility, which makes him a good choice for the lower divisions. Although he can catch up with the fastest strikers, his lack of defending and passing lends to his downfall.

3) Lukas Klostermann

German professional footballer Lukas Manuel Klostermann represents both the German national team and Bundesliga club RB Leipzig as a right-back or centre-back. He has a 2-star Skill moves rating and 3-star Weak foot rating. His Workrates are medium/medium.

His overall rating in FIFA 23 is 80. He has an excellent Pace rating of 86 with 79 Acceleration and 91 Sprint Speed. His other attributes are also solid with Defending of 82, Dribbling of 71, and Physical of 78. He has all the required attributes to be a great centre-back in the game.

4) Jetmir Haliti

Jetmir Haliti is a Kosovan professional footballer who plays for Mjally AIF as a centre-back, on a season-long loan from AIK. He has a 2-star rating for both Skill moves and Weak foot. His Workrates stand at high/medium.

His overall rating is 61. He is an extremely fast defender with a Pace rating of 90 along with 89 Acceleration and 91 Sprint Speed. Even though he is a very fast player, he lacks many attributes. He has a moderate agility and strength of 74, and is the perfect choice for the lower-division leagues.

5) Antonio Rudiger

The German-born centre-back defender Antonio Rüdiger competes for both the German national team and La Liga club Real Madrid. He has a 2-star Skill moves rating and 3-star Weak foot rating. His Workrates stand at high/high.

Rüdiger's overall rating is 87 and he is one of the best defenders in the game. He is very fast with a Sprint Speed of 91. His Pace rating is 82 with an Acceleration of 72. He is an excellent defender with an impressive Defending of 86 and Physicality of 85. He can keep up with any of the fastest attackers and with his strength and tackling ability, he can block them with ease.

