FIFA 23 top 1000 cards: 5 centre-backs (CB) with the highest sprint speed

EA has released the top 1000 player cards for FIFA 23, and fans looking for the fastest centre-backs with top sprint speeds need to look no further than this list. The in-game meta has always favored fast players who can run circles around their opponents, meaning a speedy defender is a surefire way to stop those counterattacks right in their tracks.

Now defenders, especially centre-backs, are not necessarily known for their speed. Obviously, players with good defensive awareness, tackling, strength, and interception skills are essential for a good defense. But try as they may, FIFA is still a football simulation game where full games are simulated in less than half the time in real life.

This gives players with higher speed stats an advantage for various reasons. Fast defenders can run to help a counterattack while also effectively fulfilling their role of intercepting long passes. They can also make use of their high pace stats to catch up with pesky forwards. Without further ado, here are the fastest centre-backs in FIFA 23 who are included in the top 1000 ratings.

Note: Not all player ratings are out and the highest pace rated centre-back St Juste is not included in the list.

Top 5 centre-backs in FIFA 23 with highest sprint speeds

5) Ben Godfrey

Coming in fifth is Everton's centre-back, Ben Godfrey. The 24-year-old defender also represents his nation on the international stage. He has a pace rating of 82 which is a one point decrease from last year.

However, his high sprint speed of 90 appears to have been unaltered, allowing him to remain one of the fastest defenders in the game.

4) Fikayo Tomori

With 90 sprint speed, the 25-year-old AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori joins his fellow England national team player as the fourth entry on the list. He has received a substantial upgrade to his pace with a four-point boost, making it 86. His sprint speed has also seen an an increase of the same amount, making him a top choice for gamers looking for a fast centre-back option.

In FIFA 23, Tomori will have an overall rating of 84 with 86 defense and 81 physical, making him a solid choice for a defender.

3) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is the towering Dutchman in the Liverpool backline and is officially the highest rated defender in FIFA 23. The 31-year-old has an impressive in-game sprint speed of 91, which is a solid three-point boost from his ratings last year.

With an overall rating of 90, van Dijk is also among the top ten highest rated cards in the whole game, making him a fine addition to any roster.

2) Antonio Rudiger

The new Real Madrid signing has received a huge boost to his pace ratings, with a whopping seven-point upgrade to both his pace and spring speed. Tying in with Virgil van Dijk at an impressive 91 rated sprint speed, Rudiger's superior acceleration over the Dutchman gives him the edge.

With a high overall rating of 87, Rudiger will be a force to be reckoned with in the backline of any team.

1) Lukas Klostermann

The 26-year-old german national, Lukas Klostermann, might not have had a boost to his overall rating of 80 in FIFA 23, but his pace upgrade provides a substantial boost to his sprint speed. Although his sprint speed is 91 (like the previous two entries on the list), he is by far the youngest of the centre-backs and has the acceleration stats to beat the others.

The young speedster will be a valuable asset to any defense in FIFA 23 with his acceleration of 79 and a respectable defense of 82.

