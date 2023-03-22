FIFA 23 leaks reveal Jairzinho as a FUT Birthday Icon card

EA Sports has confirmed the inclusion of FUT Birthday Icons in the upcoming FIFA 23 promo, with social media leaks revealing Jairzinho as a feature on the roster. The Brazilian legend is a new addition to the Icons lineup and has already established himself as an incredibly meta and overpowered player.

Jairzinho is just as effective on the virtual pitch as he was for Brazil during the peak of his playing days. All three of his current versions are extremely sought-after in FIFA 23 due to his impressive stats and five-star skill moves. With FUT Birthday Icons possibly receiving skill move and weak foot buffs, his rumored card has the potential to be one of the best attackers in-game.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

All you need to know about rumored FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT fans are already aware of how overpowered Jairzinho is in the FIFA 23 meta. His 90-rated mid version was released as an SBC earlier in the game cycle and is among the most common recurring features in FUT squads to this day.

The latest loading screen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team confirms that the players included in the FUT Birthday promo roster will receive upgrades to their skill moves and weak foot. This is an extremely exciting proposition, as the rumored Jairzinho special version could possibly possess the coveted combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

What could the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card remain unknown, fans are speculating that FUT Birthday Icons will be inferior in rating compared to their Prime versions.

FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 93-rated Jairzinho card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 93

Defending: 53

Passing: 89

Physicality: 78

Based on these stats, 'The Hurricane' will be an absolute menace for defenses to deal with in Ultimate Team.

How is the card expected to perform in-game?

If Jairzinho receives an upgrade to his weak foot, he will rival the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Pele when it comes to viability in the current meta of FIFA 23. He is already one of the most effective wingers in Ultimate Team, but an upgraded weak foot will provide him with the finishing skills needed to be an elite-tier striker.

Not only does the Brazilian have the pace and dribbling skills to maneuver past defenders with ease, but he also has the physical presence to shrug off any challenges and tackles. The combination of rapid speed, sublime dribbling abilities, flashy skill moves, and strength make him an incredible marksman in FIFA 23.

