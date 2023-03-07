5 fastest players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (March 2023)

Pace is undoubtedly the most relevant stat in the current FIFA 23 meta, and with EA Sports releasing so many new promos every week, there is a wide gallery of quick players to choose from. While several factors determine a card's effectiveness in-game, pace is one of the first attributes FUT veterans look for.

The speed with which a footballer can cover ground is crucial in any position when playing the game. It is probably the most potent factor for attackers and defenders responsible for keeping up with offensive threats. In such an environment, it is no surprise that the fastest players in the game are some of the most expensive cards in Ultimate Team.

Players with highest PAC rating in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Year and Team of the Tournament)

As the cover star of FIFA 23 and one of the five highest-rated players in the game, Kylian Mbappe is arguably the most overpowered attacker in FUT. His base gold version is extremely popular amongst the community, and his special variants fetch an extremely high price in the FUT transfer market. However, his Team of the Year and Team of the Tournament versions take the cake regarding pace.

Both of these versions possess 99 pace, which is the highest possible PAC rating in FIFA 23. Their price in the transfer market is a testament to their abilities, as the Team of the Year version costs over 14 million coins, while the Team of the Tournament version costs more than 6 million coins.

2) Saeed Al Owairan (World Cup Hero)

The introduction of World Cup Hero cards was a significant addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only are these cards extremely overpowered due to their impressive stats, but they also have special dynamic images created by Marvel that depict these legendary footballers as superheroes.

While the likes of Yaya Toure, Lucio, and Claudio Marchisio fetch the highest price in the transfer market, Saeed Al Owairan is possibly the biggest fan-favorite amongst these coveted versions. The Saudi Arabian superstar was the first card to receive 99 pace in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and is extremely popular with players.

3)Theo Walcott (Flashback)

This is the first inclusion on the list that is no longer up for grabs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Theo Walcott received a Flashback SBC card during the Future Stars promo, and the former Southampton and Arsenal attacker possesses stats that reflect the prime of his career.

The English superstar was known for his sublime dribbling skills and rapid pace, and his Flashback card accurately depicts his abilities with a PAC rating of 99. The SBC costs over 170,000 FUT coins, indicating how overpowered he is in the current meta of FIFA 23. His nationality and league-based chemistry links make it easy for players to accommodate him in their squad.

4) Ahmed Musa (Winter Wildcards)

Like Flashback Theo Walcott, Winter Wildcard Ahmed Musa can no longer be obtained in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Nigerian speedster received a special card during the Winter Wildcards promo that could be unlocked via an objective, and players were delighted that they could unlock a card with 99 pace for free.

Despite being rather hard to fit into a FUT squad due to his nationality and for playing in the Turkish Superlig, he is still an incredible super-sub. Players can bring him on as a substitute in the game's dying stages to blitz past the opposition with his lethal pace down the flanks, making him a valuable asset in FUT 23.

5) Achraf Hakimi (Team of the Year)

Team of Year cards are some of the most overpowered and desirable cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The roster consists of the twelve best players in the world of football, as voted for by the FUT community. Achraf Hakimi occupies the right-back position in this lineup, and the Moroccan superstar is also the only defender in the game to possess 99 pace.

The PSG defender is undoubtedly the best right-back in FUT 23, evident from his 2.5 million coin price tag. However, he warrants this price as he is versatile enough to play in any outfield position.

