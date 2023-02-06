FIFA 23 Flashback Theo Walcott SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Future Stars promo underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a Flashback Theo Walcott Squad Building Challenge to reminisce about this player's rise through the ranks of Premier League football. The English winger was once regarded as the next big thing in world football, and despite not being able to live up to that hype, he has had a successful career.

Future Stars is a promo featuring the best and most prominent young talent in the sport, depicting their future potential through upgraded cards in Ultimate Team. Its presence in FIFA 23 offers the perfect opportunity to release a special version of Theo Walcott, as he was regarded as a future star during his days at Southampton and Arsenal FC.

Flashback Walcott is now available as an SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to unlock the card in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of this Squad Building Challenge:

England

Number of players from England: Minimum one

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 175,000 FUT coins, which is primarily driven by the price of 86-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 Transfer Market.

What does Theo Walcott's Flashback card look like in-game?

Theo Walcott's Flashback card is a throwback to his early days at Southampton, where he impressed the masses with his ferocious pace and eye for goal. He spent six years with the Saints before moving to Arsenal, where his notoriety continued to grow. The winger's latest Flashback version is an accurate representation of his skills during those days, and fans will be eager to get their hands on this card.

Walcott has now returned to Southampton FC after several stints with other clubs and has a base rating of 72 in FIFA 23. His Flashback version has received a massive boost to his overall rating and possesses the following attributes:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 86

Defending: 84

Passing: 82

Physicality: 72

Despite only having a three-star weak foot, Walcott has the stats to be a viable winger in the current meta of FIFA 23, especially due to his incredible pace rating.

Is it worth completing the Flashback Theo Walcott SBC?

Despite having 99 pace, this Flashback card is rather underwhelming when compared to other tradeable alternatives that fans have access to at this stage in the game. The item is rather expensive and only has a three-star weak foot, which can be extremely detrimental for attackers in-game. However, fans of the talismanic English winger can complete the SBC anyway.

The most optimal way to bring down the cost of obtaining this card is to grind upgrade packs when they are released during the Future Stars event. With Future Stars Swaps arriving in FIFA 23 as well, gamers will be able to access exciting packs and obtain high-rated fodder cards to use in this SBC.

