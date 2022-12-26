FIFA 23 Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC is now live in FIFA 23, allowing players to obtain it from the latest promo. Unlike others in the pack, there's no reliance on luck, and every player can obtain a special card of the Frenchman if they complete the assigned tasks.

Player-item SBCs generally have plenty of value and are usually seen as the most viable way of improving one's squad. This value further increases when the SBCs appear during an active promo, as they allow players to add a special card to their Ultimate Team squad. While these challenges tend to be expensive, they eliminate that aspect of luck and allow a player to review the rewards on offer.

Let's take a look at the tasks players are required to undertake to complete the Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23. This will allow them to estimate the number of coins needed to unlock the special card and determine if the SBC is worth the effort and FUT coins.

Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC in FUT 23 seems a decent option

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple as far as the Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC is concerned. There are only two tasks, and their associated conditions seem quite simple.

Here are the conditions of the two challenges that comprise the SBC:

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 84 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC will require about 72,000 FUT coins. The completion costs are heavily skewed towards the second challenge as the first one is quite cheap. But FIFA 23 players can reduce their prices with fodder from their collections.

The conditions of both sets of challenges are relatively simple. There's no requirement for chemistry, leagues, or nations; the only emphasis is on the overall aspect. The SBC is also available for a couple of weeks, allowing players to bring down the complete cost with fodder from their collections.

After completing the Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA 23 players will get an 89-rated CAM card that comes with ST and LW as alternate positions. Considering the cost, the card certainly appears to be a value-for-money option.

It features excellent Pace, Shooting, Dribbling, and Passing, which is rare. This will allow a FIFA 23 player to use him in three possible positions. Furthermore, the card has 4-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves.

The Dimitri Payet Winter Wildcards SBC is a viable addition, and the card will be a great fit for most players' Ultimate Team squads. Given that players can reduce the completion cost, completing the challenge seems like a wise choice.

