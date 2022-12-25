FIFA 23 Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players can add a special version of the former German World Cup winner to their Ultimate Team. This is the second player-item SBC introduced by the latest promo, and it's another guaranteed to add a special card.

Player-item SBCs tend to be quite rewarding as they guarantee special cards in return. Unlike packs, players don't have to rely on luck to know what they will get and can assess their investment.

Let's examine the tasks one must undertake to complete the Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to anticipate the number of coins and fodder required to complete the tasks. Since the card's stats are also visible, they can assess beforehand if the challenge is worth it.

Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23 can add a lot of value

Player-item SBCs range from simple tasks to complex endeavors. The Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC falls under the former. There are just two sets of tasks, and neither of their conditions is too complicated.

Task 1 - 83-rated squad

Minimum OVR of 84 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The conditions of the tasks needed to unlock the special card aren't difficult. At this stage, the fodder needed to complete the Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC should be easy to find. If a FIFA 23 player has to buy all 22 cards for the two tasks, they will have to spend between 40,000-42,000 FUT coins.

However, the relatively easy conditions, combined with 83 and 84 overalls, mean that players can solve it for a lesser price. Moreover, the SBC will be available for a couple of weeks, so one can potentially obtain rewards from different game modes and use them to unlock the special card.

The value of the Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC is down to its completion price. It's on the cheaper side, despite not having a very high overall. 40,000 FUT coins shouldn't be too much of an ask for FIFA 23 players. In fact, the amount can be further reduced depending on the existing fodder.

The 86-rated card has CAM as its base position, and its biggest strength is the 5* Weak Foot and 5* Skill Moves. The pace is a major concern, as an 80 rating in the department is just not enough. Even with a suitable chemistry style, players might need more.

The same can be said about the 82 Shooting, which is mediocre at best. The 86 Dribbling and 90 Passing are the two strong points of the card, but the lack of speed can be a disappointment in terms of meta. Better stats in that area would certainly have made the Mesut Ozil Winter Wildcards SBC a better investment for FIFA 23 players.

Poll : 0 votes