FIFA 23 Ultimate TOTS players revealed, featuring Award Winners versions of Mbappe, Haaland, and more

The final stage of the Team of the Season event has arrived in FIFA 23, with the Ultimate TOTS roster featuring the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, EA Sports has added a unique twist to this lineup with the addition of Award Winners. Not only does the squad feature the most overpowered players released over the course of the promo, but it also provides special recognition to the best performers from each competition.

Award Winners is aimed at recognizing the influence of players like Mbappe and Haaland. To receive this special version, the player must be part of Ultimate TOTS and should be either the Player of the Season, top goalscorer, or Golden Glove winner in their respective league.

Ultimate TOTS is spearheaded by the attacking prowess of Mbappe and Haaland in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The recently concluded European club football season had its fair share of thrills and enthralling action. With so many standout performers helping their team succeed, the Ultimate TOTS roster consists of the cream of the crop. The finest players from each league's Team of the Season squad are included, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland being the headliners.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade TOTS ultimate and POTS are out now TOTS ultimate and POTS are out now ✅ https://t.co/cMFnMkjHaX

Both these youngsters are amongst the most lethal marksmen in the sport despite their age. While Mbappe was back to his usual best for PSG in their title-winning campaign, Haaland had a record-breaking first season with Manchester City. The Norwegian has already won two titles with the Blues and is on course to win a third. These elite attackers are part of Ultimate TOTS as Award Winners in FIFA 23.

Which players are part of the Ultimate TOTS lineup in FIFA 23?

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



The



And for the first time, in select packs, TOTS Award Winners -- Ultimate TOTS players who were honoured in their domestic league for elevating their games beyond even the best of the best.



x.ea.com/76818



#FUT Ultimate Team's Ultimate Team:The #FIFA23 Ultimate #TOTS And for the first time, in select packs, TOTS Award Winners -- Ultimate TOTS players who were honoured in their domestic league for elevating their games beyond even the best of the best. Ultimate Team's Ultimate Team:The #FIFA23 Ultimate #TOTS.And for the first time, in select packs, TOTS Award Winners -- Ultimate TOTS players who were honoured in their domestic league for elevating their games beyond even the best of the best.x.ea.com/76818#FUT https://t.co/oOQPxqGCG0

These footballers had impressive seasons and have made it onto the prestigious roster:

Lionel Messi: 98

Kylian Mbappe: 97 (Award Winners)

Erling Haaland: 97 (Award Winners)

Jude Bellingham: 97 (Award Winners)

Victor Osimhen: 97 (Award Winners)

Robert Lewandowski: 97 (Award Winners)

Kevin De Bruyne: 97

Karim Benzema: 97

Jamal Musiala: 97

Rafael Leao: 97

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96 (Award Winners)

Matthijs De Ligt: 96

Mohammed Salah: 96

Eder Militao: 95

Christopher Nkunku: 95 (Award Winners)

Pedri: 95

Marcus Rashford: 95

Vinicius Junior: 95

Antoine Griezmann: 94

Theo Hernandez: 94

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 94 (Award Winners)

Jonathan Clauss: 93

Seko Fofana: 92

Jeremie Frimpong: 92

William Saliba: 92

Not only are these players elite-tier performers in real-life, but they are also extremely overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, and gamers will be eager to add these special items to their FUT squads.

Poll : 0 votes