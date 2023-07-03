5 FIFA 23 players who could feature in the FUTTIES promo

With Shapeshifters being close to approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks on social media suggest that FUTTIES will be next in line as the upcoming event. The fan-favorite promo has been a staple of Ultimate Team since its inception. FUT veterans will definitely be pleased to learn about its rumored return.

FUTTIES is predominantly an SBC-based promo, with some of the most popular players receiving boosted special versions. While there are a host of re-released special cards available in packs as well, the main attraction is the fan-voted player SBCs. They will most likely make a comeback in FIFA 23 as well.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

These players are popular amongst FUT fans and could receive FUTTIES SBC items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Ferland Mendy

When it comes to being overpowered on the virtual pitch, Ferland Mendy is arguably the most prominent name in the left-back position. He has been a fan-favorite since FIFA 19 and has only continued to improve with his various special versions over the years. However, he only has a Winter Wildcards item in FIFA 23, leaving much to be desired regarding end-game ability.

The Real Madrid superstar received an incredible 96-rated CDM version during FUTTIES in FIFA 22, and fans will be hoping for more of the same this year as well. An upgraded version of the Frenchman would rival the likes of Theo Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, and Eduoardo Camavinga as the best left-back in the game.

2) Adama Traore

Pace has always been an integral part of the FIFA meta. The viability of players on the virtual pitch has largely relied on their speed over the years, and Adama Traore is the perfect example. The Spanish winger lacks in several aspects when it comes to the technical side of the game, but his brute strength and raw pace make him a threat to be wary of.

Similar to Ferland Mendy, Traore only has a Winter Wildcards item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Gamers who have been active in FUT since FIFA 20 are well aware of his potential to be an end-game offensive player with the right upgrade, making him the ideal candidate to receive a FUTTIES version.

3) Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid certainly has a wealth of young talent in their current roster, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni often not even making their starting lineup due to the competition. The Frenchman is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe. Despite having several impressive performances this year, he has not had many special versions in FIFA 23.

He only has an 86-rated Ones to Watch item in FUT 23, which was extremely popular with fans due to his domineering physical presence and defensive capabilities. His in-game build gives him the potential to be incredibly overpowered in the current meta of the game. Gamers will hope he is included as a FUTTIES player in the leaked promo.

4) Ibrahima Konate

Despite having an underwhelming season by their usual standards, Liverpool still had several positives to take away from the recently concluded season. Their defensive lineup was rather shaky on several occasions. But new signing Ibrahima Konate certainly lived up to expectations by delivering many impressive performances.

The French center-back received a Road to the Knockouts version in the earlier stages of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which was extremely overpowered during the time. While this card is far behind the power curve now, he certainly could be an end-game defender if he receives a FUTTIES version.

5) Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has a history of being overpowered on the virtual pitch. The Portuguese defender burst onto the scene during his days at Juventus in FIFA 19. His move to Manchester City further increased his notoriety in Ultimate Team. He already possesses a 91-rated TOTY Honorable Mentions item in FIFA 23, which could be improved upon during FUTTIES.

He is a good choice for the promo not only because of his abilities but also due to his recent transfer to German champions Bayern Munich. He has no special cards at his latest club. This will be the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to provide their fanbase with an overpowered full-back.

Poll : 0 votes