Social media leaks reveal Sir Bobby Charlton as a new Icon in EA Sports FC 

With the current game cycle of FIFA 23 approaching its conclusion, leaks have begun to surface regarding EA Sports FC, including the addition of Sir Bobby Charlton as an Icon version. The English playmaker is widely regarded as one of the best British footballers of all time, and he will finally receive a virtual depiction in the upcoming title.

The historic partnership between EA Sports and FIFA will end with the current iteration, with the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC in the future. However, the series will retain core aspects like Icons, adding legendary players like Sir Bobby Charlton to the roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Sir Bobby Charlton will arrive as an Icon in EA Sports FC

English Icons are generally regarded as unusable and underwhelming in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, the rumored inclusion of Sir Bobby Charlton could potentially change this. The former Balon D'Or winner had an extremely storied career, winning multiple individual accolades and team trophies, including the 1966 World Cup.

Not only is he one of the finest playmakers in the history of English football, he is also renowned for being part of Manchester United's 'Holy Trinity,' featuring George Best, Denis Law, and Charlton. The fierce trio spearheaded the club's attack for a long time, and fans will now be able to play with two of the three on the virtual field of EA Sports FC.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall ratings and stats of Sir Bobby Charlton are unknown, FIFAUTeam included a prediction that suggests that the English legend could possess a 95-rated prime version with the following key attributes:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 94

Defending: 61

Passing: 96

Physicality: 85

If the official release resembles these stats in any manner, he will be extremely overpowered in-game. FIFAUTeam also predicted his Base and Mid versions to be 91 and 93-rated, making all three items extremely viable creative midfielders, regardless of the meta applicable in EA Sports FC.

Based on these predictions, this virtual depiction of Sir Bobby Charlton will do justice to his real-life abilities and footballing prowess. His inclusion as an Icon will also help fortify his legacy for future generations.

