Social media rumors hint at EA Sports FC including upgradeable Academy players

With EA Sports and FIFA's legendary partnership coming to an end this year, the upcoming title in the iconic football simulation series has been rebranded as EA Sports FC. This change has been confirmed by the developers, with more information scheduled for release in July 2023. While not much is known about the game, social media has been replete with leaks and rumors.

FUT Sheriff is a prominent name when it comes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team-based leaks on social media. They recently took to Twitter to provide gamers with some brand new rumors surrounding EA Sports FC, suggesting that the title could potentially feature players that can be upgraded based on the gamer's preferences.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on social media rumors.

Upgradeable players could be an incredible addition to EA Sports FC

The world of Ultimate Team revolves around building the best possible squad of overpowered footballers. The various promos released over its annual cycle allow gamers to constantly upgrade their roster. However, if rumors are to be believed, the system could be in for a massive change.

FUT Sheriff hinted at the inclusion of a FUT Academy in EA Sports FC. Providing gamers with the ability to select a particular player and upgrade them over time could serve as a paradigm shift in the world of Ultimate Team.

What is FUT Academy?

The Academy concept was implemented earlier in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team during the Future Stars event. Fans were required to complete certain objectives with a featured item to receive better versions of that specific footballer. It was a massive success with fans around the globe, and rumors suggest that this concept will return to EA Sports FC.

While there are almost no details available about how this system would work, it is still a promising sign for the upcoming football simulation title. Gamers often get attached to certain players in their Ultimate Team clubs, and being able to upgrade them according to the game's evolving meta will be an enticing new feature for fans to enjoy.

With rumors also suggesting that women will be a part of EA Sports FC's Ultimate Team, the future of the franchise appears to be heading in a more customizable and inclusive direction than ever before.

