Social media rumors hint at EA Sports FC featuring female footballers for the first time in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has officially announced that they will be releasing important details regarding EA Sports FC in July, and social media is already replete with speculation surrounding the upcoming football simulation title. While there have been multiple rumors and leaks, the most exciting idea is probably the possibility of female footballers being included in Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team has been a staple in the FIFA series since its inception in FIFA 09. It is by far the most popular game mode in the franchise, and with the series being rebranded as EA Sports FC, the developers will undoubtedly alter and reshape Ultimate Team accordingly. Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the much-anticipated game will feature both male and female players on the pitch together.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Male and female players will share the pitch in EA Sports FC Ultimate Team

The world of women's football has been growing rapidly over the past few years, attracting the attention and admiration of a global audience. Not only has the female side of the sport achieved mainstream success, but it has also been included to a large degree in FIFA 23.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff This front row will be reality in EA FC.



Women are coming to FUT and most likely Mixed Teams will be playable!



EA Sports has prioritized creating an all-inclusive footballing experience, with some of the best women's football competitions being represented on the virtual pitch. The cover for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition also features Sam Kerr, who is amongst the leading female players in the sport today.

Fans will be excited to learn that with the series undergoing creative changes and being rebranded as EA Sports FC, upcoming titles will also include women footballers in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to use these world-class athletes in their squads.

While it is yet to be disclosed how these changes will be implemented and how player attributes will be altered to offer a fair and enjoyable gaming experience, the idea of fans being able to play with their favorite female footballers on the virtual pitch is extremely exciting and will definitely boost the popularity and mainstream appeal of EA Sports FC.

With the likes of Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, and Ada Hegerberg rivaling their male counterparts when it comes to their stats and overall ratings in FIFA, this could be a very promising inclusion for the future of EA Sports FC.

