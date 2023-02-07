EA Sports has released the second Future Stars Academy objective of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Anthony Gordon receiving a special version. The English winger has been a prominent fixture in Everton's squad over the past few seasons and has caused quite a stir on social media with his recent transfer to Newcastle United.

Future Stars is a promo aimed at recognizing the most talented youngsters in the sport. With the amount of promise showcased by the 21-year-old Englishman in one of the most popular leagues in club football, his inclusion in the promo comes as no surprise. He can be unlocked via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players will be eager to get their hands on this brand-new item.

Future Stars Anthony Gordon is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Future Stars Academy is an entertaining and engaging concept first introduced in FIFA 20. It involves multiple-tiered objectives where gamers must complete various segments using lower-rated versions of the footballer to work towards obtaining the ultimate prize.

This system has returned to FIFA 23, with Anthony Gordon being the second Academy player after Jesper Lindstrom.

What does the card look like in-game?

The final reward for completing all segments of the objective is an 88-rated Future Stars variant of Anthony Gordon with the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 87

Defending: 48

Passing: 86

Physicality: 74

Not only has he received a massive upgrade to his overall stats, he also possesses four-star skills and a five-star weak foot, compared to the three-star combination of his lower-rated variants.

How to complete this Future Stars Academy objective in FIFA 23?

Contrary to the Jesper Lindstrom objective in Squad Battles and Division Rivals, this challenge must be completed in FUT Champions Playoffs and Finals. These are the stipulations that must be fulfilled to unlock the special card in FIFA 23:

New Signing : Play one FUT Champions Play-off match

: Play one FUT Champions Play-off match Blue Brilliance : Win three FUT Champions Play-Off matches with 82-rated Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting eleven

: Win three FUT Champions Play-Off matches with 82-rated Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting eleven Spread your Wings : Play four FUT Champions Play-Off matches with the 82-rated Future Stars version in your starting eleven

: Play four FUT Champions Play-Off matches with the 82-rated Future Stars version in your starting eleven International Outing : Win three FUT Champions Play-Off matches with 84-rated Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting eleven

: Win three FUT Champions Play-Off matches with 84-rated Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting eleven Magpie Moves : Play four FUT Champions Play-Off matches with the 84-rated Future Stars version in your starting eleven

: Play four FUT Champions Play-Off matches with the 84-rated Future Stars version in your starting eleven Welcome to the Show : Play five FUT Champions Finals matches with 86-rated Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting eleven

: Play five FUT Champions Finals matches with 86-rated Future Stars Anthony Gordon in your starting eleven Victory Match: Play 12 FUT Champions Finals matches with the 86-rated Future Stars version in your starting eleven

The most optimal way to complete this objective is to include the required card in your starting eleven and replace him with a substitute as soon as the game kicks off. While the 88-rated version will definitely be viable in the current meta of FIFA 23, lower-rated versions will undoubtedly hinder gamers' ability to secure wins in a competitive environment like FUT Champions.

