With the first batch of Future Stars' release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has reintroduced the concept of Future Stars Academy objectives, with Jesper Lindstrom being its first inclusion. This is a rather entertaining challenge and offers gamers the opportunity to obtain multiple special versions of the Danish superstar in Ultimate Team.

The Future Stars event consists of some of the most hyped youngsters in the world of football. These prodigies receive special boosted versions in FIFA 23 that depict their future potential, and the latest Future Stars objective is a product of this concept. Moreover, the upgrade pattern followed by these Academy cards is based on how the players are expected to develop in real life.

Jesper Lindstrom is one of the Bundesliga's most promising young talents and has been a mainstay in the Eintracht Frankfurt squad since his transfer from Brondby in 2021. The Danish maestro has been exceptional in the league this season, scoring seven goals in seventeen games from a midfield position. Here's how to complete his objective.

Jesper Lindstrom has received a Future Stars Academy card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the objective?

These are the various stipulations that must be completed to unlock the 88-rated version:

Rising Stars : Score four goals using Danish players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score four goals using Danish players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Path to Success : Assist six goals using the 82 OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist six goals using the 82 OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Gaining Traction : Play eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in your starting squad.

: Play eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in your starting squad. Bundesliga Wonder Boy : Assist four Through Balls using players from the Bundesliga in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 84 OVR Lindstrom in your starting squad.

: Assist four Through Balls using players from the Bundesliga in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 84 OVR Lindstrom in your starting squad. Trend Setter : Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 84 OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in your starting squad.

: Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 84 OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in your starting squad. Made in Taastrup : Score and assist using Bundesliga midfielders in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 86 OVR Lindstrom in your starting squad.

: Score and assist using Bundesliga midfielders in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 86 OVR Lindstrom in your starting squad. Goals for Frankfurt : Score at least two goals per match in six Squad Battles wins on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using the 86 OVR Future Stars version of the Frankfurt midfielder.

: Score at least two goals per match in six Squad Battles wins on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using the 86 OVR Future Stars version of the Frankfurt midfielder. Reliable Option : Play 15 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in your starting squad

: Play 15 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 86 OVR Future Stars Lindstrom in your starting squad Brilliant 25: Play 25 matches with any version of the Future Stars Danish footballer in your starting squad.

The most optimal way to complete this objective is to proceed in the order shown above and unlock the respective Future Stars versions in FIFA 23. Score the necessary goals with Danish players to acquire the lowest-rated version and then work your way towards obtaining the other variants.

Since the objective can be done in Squad Battles, you will find accomplishing the challenges rather easy, as its difficulty can be adjusted to accommodate your skill level.

What does the card look like in FIFA 23?

As a Future Stars Academy objective player, Lindstorm has received several special versions in the latest promo. Gamers must obtain the lowest-rated variant and complete various challenges to unlock higher-rated versions. The ultimate prize for completing this objective is an 88-rated card with the following key attributes:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 84

Defending: 64

Passing: 83

Physicality: 78

The 88-rated version has a primary position as a central attacking midfielder but can also be deployed as a right-winger, striker, or left-winger. The player has also received a buff to his skill moves and weak foot, making him a viable option in FIFA 23's current meta.

