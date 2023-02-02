Complete list of FIFA 23 Season 4 Progress rewards in Ultimate Team

Season 4 of Ultimate Team is now live in FIFA 23, and it offers a new gallery of Progress rewards in-game. The season is titled 'In the Spotlight' and features some of the most enticing rewards so far in FUT 23. Not only are there a host of packs and cosmetic items up for grabs, but there is also a special Future Stars version available as the ultimate prize at level 30.

Seasonal Progress rewards are an excellent way for EA Sports to provide gamers with additional content and an incentive to grind gameplay objectives over the course of the season. Fans can earn XP by completing various objectives to climb up the ladder and unlock various reward tiers, with 30 tiers in total offering various items.

Season 4 has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to previous iterations, Season 4 also has a linear objective-based progress path. Gamers can complete objectives to earn XP and unlock new tiers, with gaps between consecutive tiers increasing with time.

Not only does this reward players who grind FIFA 23 Ultimate Team gameplay, but it also offers fresh content in-game to keep the community engaged and entertained.

What are the rewards offered in Season 4 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

These are the various rewards that fans can unlock in the latest season of FUT by completing various objectives:

Level 1: Coin Boost 1000 coins for 10 matches

Level 2: Chemistry style (Shadow/Hunter) or Position Modifier

Level 3: 80+ rare gold player pack

Level 4: In the Stars stadium theme

Level 5: Small Electrum Players Pack

Level 6: In the Stars animated tifo

Level 7: Two 80+ rated players pack

Level 8: Tifo (Shield/Cat)

Level 9: Small gold players pack

Level 10: Badge (Shield/cat)

Level 11: 81+ two rare gold players pack

Level 12: Tifo (Powerhouse/Maestro)

Level 13: Gold players pack

Level 14: Badge (Powerhouse/Maestro)

Level 15: 80+ 8 Players pack/ Two 86+ Super Loan Players Pack

Level 16: Tifo (Glove/Sentinel)

Level 17: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Level 18: Badge (Glove/Sentinel)

Level 19: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Level 20: Tifo (Deadeye/Hawk)

Level 21: 84+ Rare gold player pack/ 83+ Double player pack

Level 22: Badge (Deadeye/Hawk)

Level 23: Mega Pack

Level 24: Tifo (Engine/Anchor)

Level 25: Rare Players Pack

Level 26: Badge (Engine/Anchor)

Level 27: Rare Mega Pack

Level 28: Tifo (Hunter/Shadow)

Level 29: Badge (Hunter/Shadow)

Level 30: Future Stars Player Pick Balogun (ST/LW)

What are the best rewards available in Season 4 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the earlier tiers consist of some understandably low-level rewards, the packs and items being offered in the higher tiers are extremely enticing. These consist of some of the most expensive packs in the FUT Store, such as Mega Packs and a Rare Players Pack. While these are untradeable in nature, gamers can redeem and open them during a promo in FIFA 23 and obtain boosted special cards for their squads.

The level 30 reward is the most exciting inclusion. Fans who achieve enough XP to reach the highest tier will be able to choose between two versions of Future Stars Folarin Balogun. Both possess incredible stats for their respective positions in the current meta of FIFA 23.

