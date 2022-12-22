FIFA 23 Season 3 season progress rewards: Complete list of all items, including FUT 23 Position Players Pack

Season 2 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team was replete with a host of exciting promos consisting of engaging and entertaining content. Not only did this season encapsulate the essence of the World Cup through several themed SBCs, objectives, and promo rosters, but it also offered a comprehensive gallery of seasonal rewards.
These rewards are divided into several tiers based on the amount of XP gamers earn throughout the course of the season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, consisting of packs, consumables, and vanity items such as badges and tifos. Season 3 of FIFA 23 offers more of the same, but with certain specific changes giving the rewards a revamped feeling.
Seasonal rewards on offer in Season 3 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
EA Sports introduced a significant change in Season 3 of FIFA 23, with seasonal rewards no longer offering Storyline cards at Levels 15 and 30. This change is usually reserved for the later stages of FUT when the game cycle is approaching its end, but it has been implemented earlier in FIFA 23. The developer has provided an added emphasis on pack-based rewards instead.
While these rewards are untradeable in nature, they are still enticing for FUT enthusiasts, as they can unlock some of the best packs in the game by merely earning XP through several in-game objectives.
What are the various reward tiers in Season 3 of FIFA 23?
As always, seasonal rewards are divided into 30 tiers based on the amount of XP gamers possess. These are the rewards available at the various levels:
- Level 1: 500 coin boost for 5 matches
- Level 2: Position modifier/Shadow/Hunter
- Level 3: Small Gold Players Pack
- Level 4: Samurai/Spell Caster tifo
- Level 5: 3 Rare Gold Players Pack from PL/Ligue 1/La Liga
- Level 6: Samurai/Spell Caster badge
- Level 7: Jumbo Gold 26 Pack
- Level 8: 81+ Defenders 3 Players Pack
- Level 9: Gold Players Pack
- Level 10: Samurai/Spell Caster XL tifo
- Level 11: Samurai/Spell Caster Stadium theme
- Level 12: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 pack
- Level 13: Draft token pack
- Level 14: Runestone ball
- Level 15: 81+ Midfielders 3 Players Pack
- Level 16: Ronin/Sorceress tifo
- Level 17: Shogun/Sorceress badge
- Level 18: Prime Players Pack from PL/Ligue 1/La Liga
- Level 19: Ronin/Sorceress XL Tifo
- Level 20: Chieftain/Shogun Stadium theme
- Level 21: Ronin/Sorceress Stadium theme
- Level 22: Chieftain/Shogun tifo
- Level 23: Mega Pack
- Level 24: Prime Gold Players Pack
- Level 25: 81+ Attackers 3 Players Pack
- Level 26: Chieftain/ Shogun XL Tifo
- Level 27: Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
- Level 28: Runestones VIP Area vanity item
- Level 29: Rare Players Pack
- Level 30: FUT 23 Position Players Pack
All these rewards are untradeable in nature. Season 3 of Ultimate Team has been titled Winter Nobility, which is reflected in the nature of the rewards present across the various tiers. The Season will be active for the next 42 days, and fans will be looking to unlock the rewards to obtain special cards in promos like Winter Wildcards.