FIFA 23 Season 3 season progress rewards: Complete list of all items, including FUT 23 Position Players Pack

Season 2 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team was replete with a host of exciting promos consisting of engaging and entertaining content. Not only did this season encapsulate the essence of the World Cup through several themed SBCs, objectives, and promo rosters, but it also offered a comprehensive gallery of seasonal rewards.

These rewards are divided into several tiers based on the amount of XP gamers earn throughout the course of the season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, consisting of packs, consumables, and vanity items such as badges and tifos. Season 3 of FIFA 23 offers more of the same, but with certain specific changes giving the rewards a revamped feeling.

Seasonal rewards on offer in Season 3 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a significant change in Season 3 of FIFA 23, with seasonal rewards no longer offering Storyline cards at Levels 15 and 30. This change is usually reserved for the later stages of FUT when the game cycle is approaching its end, but it has been implemented earlier in FIFA 23. The developer has provided an added emphasis on pack-based rewards instead.

While these rewards are untradeable in nature, they are still enticing for FUT enthusiasts, as they can unlock some of the best packs in the game by merely earning XP through several in-game objectives.

What are the various reward tiers in Season 3 of FIFA 23?

As always, seasonal rewards are divided into 30 tiers based on the amount of XP gamers possess. These are the rewards available at the various levels:

Level 1: 500 coin boost for 5 matches

Level 2: Position modifier/Shadow/Hunter

Level 3: Small Gold Players Pack

Level 4: Samurai/Spell Caster tifo

Level 5: 3 Rare Gold Players Pack from PL/Ligue 1/La Liga

Level 6: Samurai/Spell Caster badge

Level 7: Jumbo Gold 26 Pack

Level 8: 81+ Defenders 3 Players Pack

Level 9: Gold Players Pack

Level 10: Samurai/Spell Caster XL tifo

Level 11: Samurai/Spell Caster Stadium theme

Level 12: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 pack

Level 13: Draft token pack

Level 14: Runestone ball

Level 15: 81+ Midfielders 3 Players Pack

Level 16: Ronin/Sorceress tifo

Level 17: Shogun/Sorceress badge

Level 18: Prime Players Pack from PL/Ligue 1/La Liga

Level 19: Ronin/Sorceress XL Tifo

Level 20: Chieftain/Shogun Stadium theme

Level 21: Ronin/Sorceress Stadium theme

Level 22: Chieftain/Shogun tifo

Level 23: Mega Pack

Level 24: Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 25: 81+ Attackers 3 Players Pack

Level 26: Chieftain/ Shogun XL Tifo

Level 27: Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Level 28: Runestones VIP Area vanity item

Level 29: Rare Players Pack

Level 30: FUT 23 Position Players Pack

All these rewards are untradeable in nature. Season 3 of Ultimate Team has been titled Winter Nobility, which is reflected in the nature of the rewards present across the various tiers. The Season will be active for the next 42 days, and fans will be looking to unlock the rewards to obtain special cards in promos like Winter Wildcards.

Poll : 0 votes