FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Moments Benjamin Pavard objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

EA Sports recently released the conclusive promo for the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23, called the World Cup Team of the Tournament, with Benjamin Pavard receiving an objective card.

While the card is not a Team of the Tournament version (because Pavard did not secure playing time for France), the concept is rather special.

Pavard burst onto the scene and rapidly rose to prominence after his performances in the 2018 edition of the World Cup. The moment that defined his spectacular run of form came against Argentina in the round of 16, where he scored a stunning long-range volley that was recognized as the goal of the tournament.

EA Sports has commemorated Benjamin Pavard's masterful strike against Argentina in 2018 with a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Moments cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team celebrate the historic moments and achievements of various players in the beautiful game.

With Argentina and France facing off in the final of the 2022 World Cup, the release of Moments Benjamin Pavard is rather fitting. He played a vital part in France's victory the last time these giants met in a major competition.

What does this Moments card look like in FIFA 23?

Benjamin Pavard has received a massive upgrade over his base version. The 87-rated card possesses the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 81

Dribbling: 79

Shooting: 65

Defending: 88

Passing: 80

Physicality: 85

Based on these stats, it is evident that Pavard is not suited to a full-back role (due to his lack of raw pace). Fortunately, he also has an alternate position as a centre-back, making him a viable defensive option in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the objective

EA Sports allows gamers to complete the objective in both online and offline game modes, as the stipulations place the requirements of the objective in Division Rivals and Squad Battles. Listed below are the requirements that must be fulfilled to obtain the card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

French Finishers : Score seven goals using a player from France in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score seven goals using a player from France in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) All Rounder : Assist a goal using a Defender in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist a goal using a Defender in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Fine Touch : Score with a finesse shot during three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score with a finesse shot during three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Winning Battles: Win seven Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to use French attackers in your starting 11 and deploy a defender in midfield to complete the All Rounder segment.

Is the objective worth completing?

The objective is rather easy to complete, as gamers can obtain the card within the span of seven games of Squad Battles or Rivals.

However, the most important selling point of this version of Benjamin Pavard is his alternate position as a centre-back. He does not possess the stats to be a good wing-back but is much more viable centrally, making the objective a worthwhile venture in FIFA 23.

