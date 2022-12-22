FIFA 23 Season 2 rewards: Release date, time, special items, and more

Season 2 of the current campaign in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has concluded, and fans are wondering when they can get their Division Rivals milestone rewards. The season was full of engaging content, with EA Sports giving gamers plenty to grind for in various online and offline sections.

Despite offline gameplay and menu-based content being more prominent than ever in FIFA 23, online gameplay modes like FUT Champions and Division Rivals remain the most rewarding aspects of UItimate Team. These PvE modes allow gamers to improve and test their skills against the best players in the world. They also compensate them for their efforts with enticing packs.

Division Rivals Milestone rewards are here for Season 2 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Division Rivals offer gamers incredible pack rewards on a weekly basis, provided that they can secure the required threshold of eight wins. These rewards are divided into tiers based on the division fans are in. This also applies to Milestone rewards, which are another way to reward gamers for their grind over the course of the season in FIFA 23.

Not only are these rewards tiered based on Divisions, but they are also based on the number of games fans play throughout the duration of the season.

The three thresholds consist of 30, 50, and 90 games, respectively, with the packs on offer improving significantly as gamers progress up the tiers.

When will Season 2 Rivals Milestone rewards be available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The season has approached its conclusion, heralding the beginning of Season 3. This change will occur on December 22, 2022, at the following times across the various time zones:

GMT - 8:00 am

- 8:00 am IST - 1:30 pm

- 1:30 pm ET - 3:00 am

- 3:00 am PT - 12:00 am

This is also when the Season 2 Rivals Milestone rewards will be available. Milestone packs can be redeemed at the same time as regular weekly Rivals rewards. This allows fans to open a host of packs at the same time in an attempt to obtain some of the most coveted cards in FIFA 23.

What are the best items that can be obtained in these packs?

With the World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23 coming to an end, the ongoing Team of the Tournament promo will be the final World Cup-themed promo of the campaign. Here are some of the best cards available on the roster:

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Harry Kane

Theo Hernandez

Phil Foden

FUT enthusiasts can even save these packs for the upcoming Winter Wildcards promo. According to leaks, the promo will feature the likes of Karim Benzema, Andy Robertson, Adama Traore, Raphael Varane, Joshua Kimmich, and Allan Saint-Maximin.

EA Sports has also revealed that Prime Icons will be added to packs on December 22, 2022, at 6:00 pm GMT, providing even more incentive for gamers to save their packs for later. Furthermore, the World Cup cards introduced in packs for the purpose of earning Swaps tokens will be removed, much to the relief of FUT fans.

