FIFA 23 Season 4: Future Stars Player Pick Balogun released as Level 30 reward

Season 3 is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has included two Future Star versions of Folarin Balogun as a level 30 reward in the Season Progress section.

The Ligue 1 striker has been in exceptional form this season and is the first footballer to officially receive a Future Stars variant in-game.

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor Level 30 Reward is an option between two Balogun Future Stars cards Level 30 Reward is an option between two Balogun Future Stars cards ✅ https://t.co/3RsGayR6oW

With Team of the Year in its conclusive stages, EA Sports has revealed Future Stars as the next event in Ultimate Team.

The promo is aimed at recognizing the talent of some of the most prominent youngsters in the sport. As the current top-scorer in Ligue 1, Balogun has been included on the roster.

Two versions of Future Stars Balogun are now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Season 4 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features the return of special cards as the level 30 reward in Seasonal Progress, with two versions of Future Stars Balogun being offered.

With this revelation, Balogun has become the first footballer to officially receive a special card in the upcoming promo. The event will begin on Friday at 6:00 pm GMT, and fans will be eager to get their hands on these brand-new cards.

Balogun's inclusion on the promo roster comes as no surprise. The English attacker is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1, competing against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi.

The 21-year-old marksman has established himself as a goalscoring threat in a prominent league, earning a spot in the Future Stars lineup of FIFA 23.

What does Future Stars Balogun look like in-game?

There are two versions available as the level 30 reward in Seasonal Progress, each offering unique attributes that set them apart from one another.

One version is a striker, while the other is a left winger, with both cards possessing stats to reflect their in-game position.

These are the key stats of the striker variant:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 87

Defending: 40

Passing: 74

Physicality: 84

Meanwhile, the winger variant has the following attributes:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 80

Defending: 40

Passing: 84

Physicality: 77

The two cards also vary when it comes to their alternate positions. The winger version can be deployed on the right flank, whereas the striker version can play as a central attacking midfielder in FIFA 23.

Which version of Future Stars Balogun is better in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The choice between these two variants comes down to preference and chemistry links. Both cards will be exceptional in the current meta of the game due to their impressive stats.

The central version will be lethal in front of the net due to his improved shooting and physicality. Meanwhile, the winger variant will be a tricky speedster on the flanks with his upgraded dribbling and pace.

Poll : 0 votes