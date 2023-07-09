EA Sports FC leak hints at new pre-order dates

With the legendary partnership between FIFA and EA Sports having come to an end, leaks have begun to surface regarding the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise, including new pre-order dates. Social media is replete with rumors about the new title, generating more hype than ever before. If these leaks are to be believed, the game will soon be available for pre-order.

EA Sports is a master at marketing, making its games some of the best-selling titles every year. With FIFA 23, the developers offered the most immersive and authentic football simulation experience ever, and EA Sports FC 24 will definitely offer even more realism and exciting features.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/DonkTrading.

EA Sports FC 24 is rumored to be available for pre-order mid-July

This period in the summer is always characterized by the start of the new football season, as well as the arrival of the brand new title in the fan-favorite gaming series. However, the franchise will now be rebranded as EA Sports FC, with the first installment being rumored to be the most expensive in history as well.

The last week has presented a plethora of rumors and leaks surrounding this much-anticipated release. Gamers are speculating that the game will be released a few days earlier than usual, with Early Access versions being released on September 22. The latest leak by DonkTrading on Twitter provides some insight into when the game will be available for pre-order as well.

When will EA Sports FC be available for pre-order?

If the information from the leak is to be believed, the brand-new title will be available for early buyers starting July 13. EA Sports usually offer specific perks and benefits to loyal customers who pre-order the game before a certain date, but that threshold has not been disclosed.

Similar to previous years, the game will have two distinct versions. Not only will the superior version offer unique in-game rewards, but it will also be released a week before the Standard edition. The official release is rumored to be towards the end of September, giving gamers plenty of time to pre-order EA Sports FC 24.

The upcoming title is also rumored to showcase some of the most groundbreaking changes and new features, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on it as soon as pre-orders begin.

