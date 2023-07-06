EA Sports FC leak hints at Erling Haaland as the cover icon

Months after the news of EA breaking away from FIFA after decades of partnership, leaks about the upcoming EA Sports FC have surfaced on the internet. This time it is about the official cover icon of the game. It is not Kylian Mbappe anymore like the previous four titles. Rather his Norwegian rival from Manchester City, Erling Haaland, has taken the mantle.

However, it is nothing but a rumor for now. EA Sports FC has been a subject of constant discussion in the football gaming community, and the latest leak has already been all over Twitter.

Erling Haaland to become the EA Sports FC cover icon, according to leaks

A Twitter user named Arcade-Fut recently claimed that Erling Haaland is indeed the cover star of the upcoming game. The leaker is a credible figure when it comes to FIFA leaks and news.

Although nothing has been confirmed by EA regarding this subject, fans believe that this is highly possible after Haaland's performance for Manchester City in the recent season.

Haaland has scored 53 goals for club and country in all competitions in the 2022-23 season and has nine assists to his name too. Moreover, he has won the treble with Manchester City— the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Alongside all these achievements, he was also the top scorer of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, with 36 and 12 goals, respectively.

Hence, he is quite the obvious choice for the cover icon for the upcoming EA Sports FC title. Kylian Mbappe has been the cover icon for four straight FIFA titles, from FIFA 20 to FIFA 23. It also marks a great opportunity for the developers to incorporate a change in this scenario alongside their rebranding.

As one of the forerunners in the Balon d'Or race this year, Erling Haaland is surely one of the biggest names in world football currently. With Lionel Messi as his only competitor this year for the auspicious prize, it is highly likely that any one of them will receive the award.

Thus, it would rather be preposterous if anyone else besides Erling Haaland became the cover icon for the upcoming EA Sports FC.

