How much will EA Sports FC cost? Expected prices and more

EA Sports FC is on the horizon, and several leaks and rumors have been making the rounds online. The expected price for the game has been revealed for each platform by reliable Twitter leaker @FUTZONEFIFA. Everyone in the FIFA community is hyped about this new franchise, and some questions still remain about the pricing. In this article, we discuss the price of the upcoming game on every platform.

The predicted cost of EA Sports FC 24 on each platform

Previously, there were some speculations regarding a free-to-play version of EA Sports FC, but now that the prices have been leaked, this year's version of the game is unlikely to be free. However, the 2025 edition might be free-to-play.

Standard Edition – PC: €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99

– PC: €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99 Ultimate Edition – PC: €99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99

– PC: €99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99 Standard Edition – PS4 / Xbox One: €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99

– PS4 / Xbox One: €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99 Standard Edition – PS5 / Xbox Series X|S: €79.99 / $79.99 / £69.99

– PS5 / Xbox Series X|S: €79.99 / $79.99 / £69.99 Ultimate Edition – Cross-Gen digital version: €109.99 / $109.99 / £99.99

You will be able to access the trial from EA Play before the official release of the game. It is important to note that you'll need an EA Play Pro ($14.99 / month) subscription to access the game, and those with the standard EA Play subscription will have to upgrade.

There are also some rumors about the game getting discounted on the Xbox One and PS4 stores.

Prediction about the pre-order date

An official release date has not been revealed by EA Sports yet, but based on previous launches, this year's edition will likely get released by the end of September.

Gamers may also have the option to pre-order EA Sports FC to receive certain bonuses, and there may be some exclusive deals on EA Play. Pre-orders are not live on any platform at the moment.

