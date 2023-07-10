Can PS5 players play NBA 2K24 with Xbox Series XlS players on crossplay?

On September 8, NBA 2K24 will be released on both the PS5 and the Xbox Series XlS, and for the first time in recent history, players on both will be able to play together and against each other, thanks to the inclusion of the crossplay feature by developers Visual Concepts. Despite fans requesting this feature for the past five years, it has taken until the middle of 2023 for the developers to implement it.

Early rumors about NBA 2K24's crossplay left fans uncertain about how it would be implemented. The first confirmation came when Kobe Bryant was revealed as this year's cover icon. 2K Sports has since released a feature trailer and confirmed that crossplay will be fully available on the next-gen consoles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How will crossplay work on NBA 2K24 for PS5 and Xbox Series XlS?

As this will be the first occasion of crossplay being available, its exact details remain partially hidden. If one has to guess, players will have the option to keep it enabled or disabled. It will also likely be active when players buy their copies of NBA 2K24 by default. Once enabled, it will let the next-gen community play with each other irrespective of the platforms of their choice.

This is usually how crossplay has worked in sports games so far. Earlier in 2022, EA Sports took the adventurous step of making FIFA 23, another popular sports title, fully crossplay. It even allows PC to play against PS5 and Xbox Series XlS users, as the former was upgraded to next-gen.

Crossplay is likely going to be available on online friendlies in NBA 2K24. It’s confirmed to be present in both the MyTeam and MyCareer modes. For the latter, crossplay will certainly be beneficial in improving the overall competitive flavor.

Can NBA 2K24 PC players matchmake with PS5/Xbox Series XlS users?

👑Midas👑 @K1ng_M1das "The PC version of the upcoming NBA 2K24 will not have parity with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions. Instead, the PC edition takes a backseat to the current-gen versions and is missing features once again, just as it has for the past several installments."- Gamespot on @NBA2K "The PC version of the upcoming NBA 2K24 will not have parity with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions. Instead, the PC edition takes a backseat to the current-gen versions and is missing features once again, just as it has for the past several installments."- Gamespot on @NBA2K https://t.co/jKYP9iroOK

As of writing, the upcoming release will be current-gen on PC. This has caused a lot of disappointment among fans, who were expecting Visual Concepts to finally provide a major upgrade to PC users. It hasn’t been the case, and PC players must bear with the same version as Xbox One and PS4 users.

Unfortunately, current-gen users won’t be able to enjoy crossplay as it’s a next-generation exclusive feature. There’s a possibility that crossplay could be implemented for current-gen later in the year. However, no official information has been provided by 2K Sports or Visual Concepts regarding this matter.

Poll : 0 votes