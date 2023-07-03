Will NBA 2K24 be next-gen on PC?

One of the biggest wishes of the NBA 2K24 community is for the game to become next-gen on PC.

While it might seem strange, 2K Sports was one of the earliest adopters of modern technology with NBA 2K21, which was upgraded in 2020 to match the upgraded hardware of the Xbox Series XlS and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Nearly three years have passed, but the PC version still doesn't have the same features. That's surprising, as many games in the sports genre, including FIFA 23, has next-gen features on PC.

2K Sports is yet to give the same treatment to their basketball simulator, which has frustrated many. As the community awaits the news of NBA 2K24, there’s strong speculation that 2K Sports could finally give what the players have asked for a long time.

Why could NBA 2K24 finally get next-gen features on PC?

2K Sports hasn’t given any confirmed news about their upcoming game. The first trailer is expected around the first week of July 2023, which would also make the game available for pre-orders. Whether the PC version will have next-gen or not is expected to be known around the same time.

JA @JABridgeforth



However, it can be expected that next gen will be way better than old gen.



Hopefully There will be two games for NBA 2K24.However, it can be expected that next gen will be way better than old gen.Hopefully @NBA2K comes through this year! There will be two games for NBA 2K24.However, it can be expected that next gen will be way better than old gen. Hopefully @NBA2K comes through this year! 🙏 https://t.co/RO7Apiz8DJ

There’s a strong belief that 2K Sports will likely include the next-gen features. WWE 2K23, released earlier in 2023, does have next-gen features on PC.

That's seen as a big indicator of 2K Sports’ plans for their games in the near future. WWE 2K23 getting next-gen doesn’t guarantee NBA 2K24 getting the same treatment, though, so readers are advised to wait for confirmation of the same from the game makers before drawing any conclusions.

Cross-play is another key feature that's high on many wishlists. 2K Sports has been pretty restrictive thus far, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. However, the developers could surprise by making an unexpected inclusion in the upcoming title.

Why is NBA 2K23 old-gen on PC?

Many expected NBA 2K23 to get next-gen features on PC, but it hasn't materialized yet. 2K Sports has never explicitly mentioned the reason behind the same, but they did say about concentrating more on the consoles.

It’s no secret that the number of players on consoles is far more than PC. 2K Sports may feel that it’s not financially prudent to invest heavily in a platform that doesn’t have as many players as PlayStation and Xbox.

However, it will benefit them to include the next-gen NBA 2K24 for PC players. The addition could also incentivize new buyers, who might have skipped the current old-gen features.

