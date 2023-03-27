WWE 2K23 guide: How to get a 5-star match?

Want to maintain a consistent 5-star rating in all of your WWE 2K23 games? After every match in the popular wrestling simulator, players receive a star rating depending on their performance against opponents. Fans will definitely want to earn higher star ratings as it influences the amount of VC and Store Tokens received after a match.

Players can use VC (Virtual Currency) and Store Tokens (also known as Tokens) to unlock purchasable Superstars, Arenas, and Belts. WWE 2K23 features a microtransaction system, which isn’t something players must indulge in to unlock specific features.

While gamers can purchase VC packs using real money, they can also choose to grind through matches to earn them. The latter, although difficult, is a worthy fighting experience, considering how hard and adventurous a real-life WWE game can get.

How players can earn 5-star ratings in their WWE 2K23 games

First and foremost, gamers should know the core rules behind match ratings. The longer the match goes and the more drama it features, the higher the rating a player will receive. Hence, keep in mind that your opponent should be allowed to retaliate while you take damage and defend yourself against their moves. Let your enemy pin you down, while you attempt to kick out of it - this move will get you more XP.

Don’t take the opponent down immediately with a motive to grab a "Squash Match" win as this will restrict the amount of XP you can earn. Such matches are not eligible for 5-star ratings in WWE 2K23.

The more you delay the win to make the matchup seem harder, the greater the XP and the higher the match rating you receive. Also, make sure to use a variety of moves, including Signature Moves and OMG Moves, to counter your opponent.

Displaying your power to the crowd will excite them, which is a major factor in determining the match rating. You can taunt your opponent using the Wake Up Taunt, Opponent Taunt, or Crowd Taunt actions to magnify the exhilaration.

Choose to play chaotic match types like Extreme Rules, TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs), and No Disqualification. Using damaging weapons like tables, chairs, ladders, baseball bats, sledgehammers, and more on your opponents will definitely increase the drama, which is exactly what WWE 2K23 needs to offer you a high match rating.

Focus on earning as much XP as possible to boost the star rating in WWE 2K23 matches. Players need to recreate as many fan-favorite moments as possible to heighten the madness. After all, it’s all about the original and chaotic WWE experience.

